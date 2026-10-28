Donna Karlin's The Only Asks Why Capable People Keep Making Themselves Easy To Overlook

The Only: Perfectly Yourself. Impossible to Overlook. by Donna Karlin

After forty years working alongside leaders, the Shadow Coaching® pioneer examines why smart, experienced people are easy to approve of and easier to miss.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Someone in the room asks what you think, and you know exactly what you think. Then a senior person looks unconvinced. A qualifier slips in. The recommendation you came prepared to defend starts to sound like an idea you're merely floating.

Donna Karlin has watched that moment play out for more than forty years. In The Only: Perfectly Yourself. Impossible to Overlook., she looks at what happens when capable people start editing themselves before anyone has asked them to. From the outside, it rarely looks like a problem. It looks like professionalism, diplomacy, and being easy to work with, which is a big part of why it goes unnoticed.

“People can spend years becoming very good at being acceptable,” Karlin says.“Then they wonder why everyone knows they're capable, but nobody knows what's possible because they're there.”

The book traces this back to rules many people picked up long ago: don't disappoint anyone, keep the peace, don't sound too sure, wait to be asked. Those rules often worked, and some probably helped build the careers they now hold back. So, what happens when those rules keep running after the circumstances that created them have changed?

It rarely announces itself as a problem. The person is respected but passed over, trusted to execute but never seen as the one to lead. Their best judgment is watered down so many times that no one ever has to respond to it.

Karlin knows this from close range. She pioneered Shadow Coaching®, which puts her next to leaders in the middle of real work: meetings, negotiations, hard conversations, and high-pressure decisions. She doesn't hear about the moment afterward. She sees the second an old reflex takes over and a clear thought changes shape.

None of this is a case for being louder, tougher, or certain all the time. Karlin wants people to say what they actually think, stay with it long enough for others to engage, and change their minds when they're given a real reason to.

One of the book's central challenges is aimed straight at the way people are taught to compete.“Being the best keeps you comparable,” Karlin says.“Being the only narrows the search to one.” The book makes the case for letting your judgment, perspective, humor, and hard-won instincts show up at work instead of toning them down, so people can tell you apart from everyone else who's also good at the job.

It's written for anyone who's ever had the right answer and watched themselves talk past it.

About Donna Karlin

Donna Karlin is a coaching psychologist and the pioneer of Shadow Coaching®. For more than forty years, she's worked alongside CEOs, senior executives, and leadership teams around the world, watching how people think, decide, and lead when the pressure is real.

The Only: Perfectly Yourself. Impossible to Overlook. is available now.

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Donna Karlin

BrightKey PR

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