Asaram Arrives At Jodhpur Central Jail After Parole Expires New FIR Registered (LD)

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Self-styled godman Asaram arrived at Jodhpur Central Jail on Wednesday, hours after his parole expired. An FIR has been registered against Asaram at Jodhpur's Ratanada police station for failing to surrender to Jodhpur Central Jail within the stipulated time after the expiry of his 20-day parole.

The case was registered under Section 58(B) of the Rajasthan Prisons Act on the basis of a written report submitted by prison guard Banwarilal.

Asaram arrived at Jodhpur Central Jail from Indore by air ambulance at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. However, the jail authorities reportedly refused to admit him, citing prison regulations that require the admission of prisoners to be completed before sunset.

Following the denial of entry, he left the jail premises in the ambulance, while a large number of his supporters and devotees gathered outside the main gate.

The case was registered at Ratanada police station following a report from the prison administration. The authorities took action after Asaram failed to complete the surrender process within the prescribed time following the conclusion of his parole.

According to the provisions cited in the FIR, the offence carries a potential additional prison term of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 3,000.

The case may also have implications for any future legal relief sought by Asaram, including applications for parole or bail.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night as Asaram's 20-day parole period came to an end. He was brought from Indore to Jodhpur in an air ambulance and taken directly to Jodhpur Central Jail. However, as he reached the facility at around 11 p.m., the permitted time for prisoner admission had reportedly passed. Citing the applicable jail procedures, the prison authorities did not allow him to enter.

After the denial of entry, Asaram remained inside the ambulance as it left the jail premises, even as a large crowd of supporters had assembled outside the main gate to witness his return.

Police personnel were deployed in the area, and security arrangements were tightened to prevent any law-and-order problems.

The registration of the fresh FIR adds another legal complication for Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a case involving the alleged rape of a minor student at a gurukul.

The precise impact will depend on the applicable legal provisions and the decisions of the competent courts, said officials.

The police and prison authorities have initiated action in connection with the alleged delay in surrendering, while the case is expected to be examined through the legal process, they added.