'Cong Must Introspect Over Election Losses': Raj CM Sharma Hits Out At Kharge Over PM Modi Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday urged the Congress party to introspect over its repeated electoral defeats, saying the party must identify its internal shortcomings rather than blame others. He also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, calling such comments inappropriate in political discourse.

Speaking to the media during a morning walk in Jaipur's Central Park, CM Sharma said Congress needed to assess its leadership, organisational weaknesses, and connection with the public.

“The Congress should identify its own shortcomings. No one else can correct your weaknesses for you. Go among the people and earn a place in their hearts. Mutual allegations and counter-allegations will achieve nothing,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that Congress has been losing elections for a long time and should examine the reasons behind its electoral setbacks.

According to CM Sharma, the party should evaluate the quality of its leadership and how much time its leaders spend among the public.

The Chief Minister also accused Congress of questioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) and raising allegations related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after losing elections. He said such arguments could not substitute for internal assessment.

Reacting to Kharge's comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, CM Sharma said political leaders should maintain restraint and avoid personal remarks involving deceased family members.“I want to tell the Congress national president that such language has no place in politics. I condemn it in the strongest terms. No one has the right to make such remarks about the deceased parents of anyone, regardless of who they are,” CM Sharma said.

He also accused the Congress party of repeatedly raising issues related to appeasement and spreading allegations.

The Chief Minister called on Congress leaders to exercise greater judgment and work in the national interest.

CM Sharma also expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a substantial majority in the ongoing Rajasthan Panchayat elections. Referring to the state government's commitment to the 'One State, One Election' initiative, he recalled the criticism the proposal had faced when it was first announced.

The Chief Minister said local body elections had already been held in the state, and Panchayat elections were now underway.

He maintained that the BJP government, working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, was focused on the welfare of the poor, farmers, and labourers.“We have full faith in the people of Rajasthan. The BJP will win with a massive majority in the Panchayat elections,” CM Sharma said.

Following his morning walk, the Chief Minister interacted with members of the public over tea in Central Park. His remarks come as campaigning and polling-related activities continue across Rajasthan, with political parties seeking to strengthen their support at the grassroots level.