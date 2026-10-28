MP CM Inspects Blackbuck Rescue & Relocation Drive In Shajapur

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Shajapur, Oct 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday inspected the second phase of a blackbuck rescue and relocation operation in Shajapur district, saying the initiative aims to protect both wildlife and farmers' crops.

CM Yadav visited Ranthambhawar village, where he reviewed the progress of the operation and the arrangements made by the forest department and district administration for capturing and relocating the animals.

The campaign uses the boma method, in which animals are guided into enclosures for safe capture, with the assistance of a special team brought from Africa. The operation is being conducted with the help of a helicopter, officials said.

“Our objective is to ensure the safety of wildlife as well as protect farmers' crops. Special care is being taken to capture the blackbucks safely and ensure that no animal suffers any injury,” Yadav told reporters during the visit.

The chief minister said around 1,236 blackbucks had been captured so far and would be released in different forest areas, including forests in Sheopur, Gandhi Sagar and Rani Durgavati reserve forest.

The relocation drive comes as the state government marks 2026 as the 'Year of Farmer Welfare', with crop protection from wild animals, particularly blackbucks and nilgai, being one of its concerns.

Yadav said 11 trucks had been arranged to transport the animals, along with veterinary doctors and necessary equipment, to ensure their safe relocation.

He described the operation as a pioneering initiative, claiming that helicopter-assisted wildlife rescue using the boma method was being undertaken for the first time in South Asia.

“I am confident that the success of this project will encourage several other states in the country and even other countries to adopt this method,” he said, congratulating the forest department team.

The chief minister also highlighted the government's efforts towards farmer welfare, employment generation for youth and conservation of nature and wildlife.

The operation seeks to reduce crop damage caused by wild animals while ensuring their safe movement to suitable habitats, the government said.