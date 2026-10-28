Industry Mourns The Loss Of Iconic CID Director Brijendra Pal Singh

Industry Bids Farewell to a Legend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The funeral of veteran director Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as B.P. Singh, the man behind the iconic show CID, was held on Tuesday. Several members of the film and television industry arrived at the cremation ground to pay their last respects to the veteran producer and director.

Speaking to ANI, 'CID' actors Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Hrishikesh Pandey expressed grief over the demise of BP Singh. Ashwini Kalsekar got emotional while remembering her "guru" BP Singh. She said, "A huge loss for the television industry. He was one of the pioneers who laid the foundation for crime thrillers on Indian television. But for me, this loss is deeply personal. I have lost my guru, the man who taught me the basics, who taught me how to stand confidently in a frame, how to run when a scene demanded it, how to hold a pistol, and so much more. He taught me not just the craft, but the little things that make all the difference on screen. My guru may no longer be with us, but everything he taught me will live on through me."

Tributes From Colleagues and Proteges

Reminiscing About a Master Craftsman

Veteran actor Shivaji Satam shared, "Such a huge loss for the industry. A man like him, a technician of his calibre, is truly irreplaceable. You don't find people like him easily, and you certainly cannot recreate someone like him. Whatever I have learned from him is invaluable. And it wasn't just me. Every actor who had the privilege of working with him learned something from him."

Dayanand Shetty said BP Singh was like a godfather to him. "We will miss him a lot. For 28–30 years, so much of our lives has been spent working alongside him, learning from him, and growing under his guidance. I faced the camera for the very first time with Singh Sahab, and that is a memory I will always cherish. I learned so much from him, both as an artist and as a person. He was an incredibly generous soul who helped countless struggling actors find their footing in the industry. He was like a godfather to me," he said.

Legacy of Excellence and Humility

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared, "I spent a considerable amount of time with him and always looked up to him as my guru. He was not only an exceptional talent but also a genuinely wonderful human being who worked quietly, away from the limelight, letting his work speak for itself. He was a master of his craft - acting, direction, and production. When it came to thrillers, his understanding of the genre and his command over storytelling were truly exceptional. Very few people possessed the kind of knowledge, instinct, and expertise that he did."

He added, "What makes his journey even more remarkable is that he created an extraordinary milestone by completing a 111-minute episode in a single shot, earning international recognition. Yet, despite such an incredible achievement, he never went around talking about his accomplishments or seeking appreciation. That humility was what made him even more special."

Actor Ravi Jhankal said, "Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. We will miss him dearly. It's a huge loss for the industry." Sunil Pal also described the demise of B. P. Singh as a huge loss for the TV industry. "Asli CID wale bhi inka sammaan karte the..Bhaut down to Earth the woh," he said. Brijendra Pal Singh (B. P. Singh) died on October 27, 2026, at the age of 77 in Mumbai, India. (ANI)

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