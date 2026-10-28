How To Remove Sticker Glue From Brand New Kitchen Utensils Easily?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kitchen Tips: Does your new utensil still feel sticky after you peel off the sticker? You can easily remove this glue using five simple things like warm soapy water and cooking oil.

You often find sticky glue left behind after you peel off the price tag or brand sticker from a newly bought utensil. This sticky spot attracts dust and feels annoying to touch. You might scratch the vessel if you use a knife or steel scrubber to scrape it off. You can instead use simple household items to clean this mess. You just need to choose the right method based on the utensil material.

You should first try warm water and dishwashing liquid to remove the sticker glue. You can take some warm water in a bowl and mix a little dish wash liquid into it. You then dip a soft cloth or sponge in this mix and place it over the sticky area for a few minutes. You can gently rub and wipe it off after that. You must check the utensil material before soaking it in water. You should never submerge electrical appliances or non-washable items in water.

You can use a little cooking oil if the glue is stuck on a stainless steel or glass utensil. You just drop some oil on a soft cloth and rub it over the sticky spot. You leave it for 5 to 10 minutes and then wipe it gently with the cloth. The oil helps loosen the tough glue. You must wash the utensil thoroughly with dishwashing liquid and rinse it with clean water to remove the greasy feel. You should check the manufacturer instructions before trying this on coated cookware and plastic items.

You can try using a sticky tape if only a tiny bit of glue remains on the utensil surface. You press a small piece of tape firmly over the sticky spot. You then peel it off slowly. The leftover glue often comes off right along with the tape. You can repeat this with a fresh piece of tape if needed. This trick works well for small glue patches, but it might not remove all types of strong adhesives. You should test this on a hidden spot first if the utensil has a delicate coating that might peel off.

You can use mild warm air from a hair dryer to loosen the glue if the sticker is still stuck. You hold the dryer at a safe distance and blow warm air over the sticker for ten to twenty seconds. You then gently lift the sticker edge using your fingernail or a blunt plastic tool. You should never point high heat at one single spot. You must avoid this method on plastic containers, coated items, or heat-sensitive materials unless the manufacturer allows it.

You can try white vinegar if the glue remains on glass or suitable stainless steel surfaces. You dab some vinegar on a cloth and place it over the sticky spot for a few minutes. You then wipe it with a soft cloth and wash it well with dishwashing liquid. You will notice that vinegar does not work the same way on all types of glue. You should avoid using it on aluminum, certain coated metals, decorative finishes, or acid-sensitive surfaces.

Things to note before using new utensils!

You must wash the utensil thoroughly with dishwashing liquid and clean water after removing the sticker glue. You should ensure no traces of oil, vinegar, or other cleaning agents remain on cooking or serving vessels. You must never scrape the glue with a knife, blade, or steel scrubber, as this easily scratches non-stick cookware. You should safely follow the manufacturer care instructions if the stickiness just refuses to go away.