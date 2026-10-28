Jaismine, Arundhati To Lead 14-Member Indian Boxing Squad At Tammer Tournament

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Commonwealth Games gold medallists Jaismine and Arundhati Choudhary will spearhead a 14-member Indian boxing contingent at the 46th International Tammer Tournament in Tampere, Finland, as the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) looks to expand the pool of pugilists with international experience.

The tournament, organised by the Tampere Boxing Association, will feature competition across 10 elite men's and seven elite women's weight categories. While the event runs from October 28 to November 2, the competition itself is scheduled from October 30 to November 1, with preliminary bouts on the opening day, semifinals on October 31 and finals on November 1.

Jaismine, who will compete in the women's 57kg category, and Arundhati, entered in the 70kg division, headline the Indian line-up. The squad has been selected to provide international exposure to boxers ranked third in India's Olympic weight-category bench strength, alongside top-ranked pugilists in Olympic categories that are not part of the Asian Games programme.

BFI president Ajay Singh said the competition would help Indian boxers measure themselves against international opposition while strengthening the country's depth across Olympic weight divisions.

“The Tammer Tournament provides our boxers with an important opportunity to gain international exposure and test themselves against quality opposition. Our focus is on building depth across Olympic weight categories and ensuring that more Indian boxers get the experience needed to compete at the highest level. Such tournaments are an important part of that process,” said Singh.

The men's team comprises Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Hussam Uddin Mohammed (60kg), Vivek Meena (65kg), Hitesh (70kg), Akshay (80kg), Bobin Chauhan (90kg) and Chetan Choudhary (90+kg).

In the women's section, Tanu (51kg), Aarti Dhariyal (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Disha Vijay Patil (60kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Imroz Khan (75kg) will represent the country.

The Tammer Tournament has been held annually since 1977 and is an established fixture on the international boxing calendar. The Indian contingent will compete under World Boxing rules, with the tournament offering an opportunity to gain valuable ring time against overseas opponents. The BFI's selection strategy aims to widen India's base of internationally experienced boxers, allowing more athletes to prepare for the demands of elite-level competition across Olympic weight categories.