Real Madrid Apologises To Chinese People For Mbappe's 'Mao Dictator' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Oct 28 (IANS) Real Madrid have apologised to the Chinese people after forward Kylian Mbappe Mao Zedong a "dictator", reaffirming the club's respect for China's history, culture and citizens amid the growing controversy.

The Spanish giants issued their apology over the discomfort caused by the France captain's remarks and joined the public apology made by the player, who acknowledged that his comments had hurt people in China and Chinese communities around the world.

“Real Madrid CF wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any discomfort caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappe,” the club said in its statement released on Wednesday.

“Our club maintains a deep respect for China, its history, its culture and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid,” it added.

The controversy erupted after a video clip from the French talk show“The Bridge,” in which Mbappe discussed a meme depicting his face superimposed onto Mao, the late Chinese communist party chairman and founding leader of the Poeple's Republic of China.

According to the BBC, Mbappe had reportedly told French talk show that the meme "that makes me laugh the most is the one where there's a video of a guy; I think it's a Chinese dictator..." He then laughs as the clip cuts to a meme showing his face superimposed on an image resembling Mao.

The remarks triggered a backlash among Chinese fans, with three Chinese companies reportedly ending their commercial partnerships with the Real Madrid forward. According to state-owned newspaper The Global Times, state broadcaster CCTV's news apps will not feature content related to the French striker. It will also stop showing La Liga matches, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

Mbappe subsequently apologised, admitting that his comment was ill-judged and acknowledging the hurt it had caused.

“My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” he said in a statement.

“I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry,” he added.

Real Madrid said it joined the public apology made by the player, who had expressed regret over his words and reiterated his respect for the Chinese people.

The club also emphasised its commitment to respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures, while expressing its desire to strengthen its relationship with China and its citizens.

"Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to the values ​​of respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures and expresses its desire to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and affection that unite it with China and its citizens," the La Liga club added.

The development follows an apology from Spanish football league LaLiga, which clarified that Mbappe's remarks were made in a personal capacity and did not represent the organisation.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas also apologised to Chinese supporters and announced plans to develop an awareness and communication protocol with clubs and players to help prevent similar incidents in the future.