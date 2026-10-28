Hayes Outlines FLOP's AI Compute Derivatives Plan After Altcoin Sale

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Arthur Hayes-co-founder of BitMEX and CEO of Flop Labs-has outlined a new way to turn AI computing into a tradable market using the Flop network and its native token,. In a Substack essay posted on Monday, Hayes argued that the key missing piece in today's AI compute economy is a universal, liquid benchmark price.

Hayes says Flop should function as a payments layer for AI agents, enabling a market where the price of compute is derived from on-chain transactions. He also linked the idea to the creation of spot pricing for AI compute, which he believes could later support derivatives.

Hayes proposes using per-inference compute delivery as the unit of measurement and pairing that with transaction data to infer a spot price denominated in FLOP. He argues a global benchmark for AI compute pricing is currently lacking, limiting liquidity and the growth of compute-based financial instruments. Flop Labs is building a system for AI agents to pay for computation and decentralized memory, positioning FLOP as the settlement asset. The renewed Flop focus follows Hayes' recent statements that he reduced exposure to several token holdings, which were later flagged by on-chain watchers.

Key takeawaysA benchmark price for AI compute, priced in FLOP

At the center of Hayes' proposal is a simple market design: rather than treating AI compute as a nebulous cost, the network would track how much compute is delivered for each AI inference task, then use transaction activity to compute a spot exchange rate between FLOP and compute.

Hayes wrote in his Monday Substack post that if Flop becomes the payments network for AI agents, the FLOP/compute exchange rate would become the“global benchmark” for spot compute. In his view, the existence of a transparent, liquid spot compute market would be the foundation for derivatives tied to that benchmark price.

His reasoning is straightforward: without a common price reference that reflects actual compute delivered and paid for, it's difficult to build reliable liquidity across the compute supply chain, including trading and hedging tools.

How Flop Labs frames the compute economy

Flop Labs is developing a network intended to let AI agents pay for both computation and decentralized memory services. Hayes previously described the platform's direction as integrating payment flows with distributed compute resources, aiming to make usage measurable on-chain rather than settled only through off-chain contracts.

In August, Hayes said Flop was planning a“massive airdrop” scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. Around the same time, he announced he would take on the role of CEO of Flop Labs.

The new pricing concept builds on that earlier framing by suggesting that the network can produce more than settlement-it can generate a market signal. If compute delivery is consistently quantified per inference and payments are denominated in FLOP, the resulting exchange rate could offer a reference point for participants across the AI compute ecosystem.

Why the“commodity” framing is getting attention

Hayes' comments arrive as major firms increasingly treat AI compute as a market with commodity-like potential-at least in economic theory. Analysts at BCG explored the subject in a July 2026 report titled “Understanding the new economics of AI compute markets”, projecting that the market for AI compute could grow to about $2.3 trillion by 2030, up from $360 billion in 2025.

In that context, the missing piece Hayes highlights-an overarching benchmark price-matters because commoditization typically requires standardization and liquidity. The more compute resembles a tradable input with measurable outputs, the easier it becomes to structure risk management, investment products, and potentially derivative markets.

Still, Hayes' approach is a specific bet on how markets form: he is effectively proposing that Flop's payment and settlement mechanisms can produce the benchmark that other parts of the AI economy currently lack.

Hayes' recent token reductions and on-chain scrutiny

The timing of Hayes' Flop explanation follows a separate development: earlier coverage notes he said he“dumped it all” and took profits from several token holdings within Maelstrom's directional trading book. In his statement, he cited“dicey” macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions.

On-chain tracking data later attracted attention from Lookonchain, which flagged alleged sales by Hayes-linked wallets totaling roughly $22 million. The tracked amounts included about $15 million in ETH and additional balances reported as sold for ENA and UNI, along with smaller figures for Ether (ETHFI), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), Pendle (PENDLE), and Zama (ZAMA).

While this does not confirm Hayes' motivations beyond what he said publicly, it places his Flop remarks in sharper relief for market watchers: a shift in exposure accompanied by an intensified pitch for a compute-trading framework tied to FLOP.

For investors and builders, the key point is to distinguish the two narratives. The token-trading activity appears separate from the long-term market-structure proposal, but both can influence perception of how central Flop and FLOP may become in the AI compute layer.

What to watch next for FLOP and compute pricing

Hayes' idea hinges on measurable compute delivery per inference and the ability to generate a reliable FLOP-denominated price from real transaction flow. Readers should watch how Flop operationalizes those mechanics, whether it can sustain meaningful liquidity around a FLOP/compute benchmark, and how quickly the broader market begins to treat AI compute less like a contract line item and more like a tradable commodity input.

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