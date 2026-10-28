Indian Rupee Faces Fresh Pressure As High Oil Prices Raise Import Cost Concerns

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Wednesday as elevated crude oil prices increased pressure on the country's external finances and investors awaited the latest US Federal Reserve policy decision.

The rupee traded at approximately 95.19 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 95.1150, according to Reuters reporting on October 28. Brent crude rose above $115.50 per barrel following an attack on a Saudi Arabian refinery, renewing concerns about the reliability of global oil supplies. India's Nifty 50 also declined during the session.

Why crude oil matters for the rupee

India imports a large proportion of its crude oil requirements, making energy prices an important influence on the country's import bill.

When oil prices rise, Indian importers generally need more dollars to pay for energy shipments, all else being equal. That can increase demand for foreign currency and place pressure on the rupee.

Higher oil costs can also affect inflation, transportation expenses and corporate margins. The ultimate impact depends on the duration of the price increase, domestic demand, currency movements and government policy.

Central bank intervention comes into focus

Reuters reported that state-owned banks were selling dollars, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, as the currency faced pressure. The reported intervention was not officially confirmed.

Foreign exchange intervention can help limit disorderly market movements, but it cannot permanently offset all external pressures. Currency trends also depend on capital flows, interest rate differentials, trade balances and global investor sentiment.

The rupee's movement therefore needs to be assessed alongside the wider international environment rather than attributed to oil prices alone.

The Federal Reserve adds another variable

Investors were also preparing for the US Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday. Interest rate expectations can affect demand for the dollar and influence capital flows into emerging markets.

If US yields remain elevated, dollar assets may appear relatively attractive to some investors. That can create additional challenges for emerging market currencies, particularly when external financing conditions are already uncertain.

The Fed's statement and subsequent guidance may therefore influence currency markets even if its immediate policy decision matches expectations.

What investors will monitor

Market participants will continue to track oil prices, foreign portfolio flows, central bank activity and the direction of US interest rates.

For Indian businesses, sustained currency weakness and high energy prices can create pressure through import costs and financing conditions. Exporters may experience different effects depending on their cost structures and the currencies in which they earn revenue.

The next phase of the rupee's movement will depend on whether energy prices remain elevated and how global monetary policy evolves.