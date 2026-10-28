UBS Accelerates Share Buybacks After Reporting $2.69 Billion Quarterly Profit

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)UBS reported third quarter net profit of $2.69 billion, an increase of 8% from the same period a year earlier, as its wealth management business attracted substantial new client assets. The Swiss banking group also announced plans to accelerate its share repurchase programme, although uncertainty over proposed banking capital requirements remains an important consideration for investors.

Wealth management supports performance

UBS attracted $55 billion in net new assets through its global wealth management business during the quarter. Clients in Asia contributed $18 billion, while the Americas accounted for another $17 billion. These inflows underline the importance of wealth management to the bank's earnings as market conditions remain unpredictable.

The bank also reported progress integrating Credit Suisse, which UBS acquired during the 2023 banking crisis. The integration remains on track for completion by the end of 2026, with cumulative cost savings expected to reach approximately $13.7 billion by year end.

UBS's cost to income ratio improved to 72.3%, compared with 77% a year earlier. The measure indicates how much a bank spends to generate its operating income, making it an important indicator of operational efficiency.

Share repurchases and regulation remain in focus

UBS repurchased $1.8 billion of its shares during the third quarter and intends to complete its existing $3 billion buyback programme by February 2027, earlier than previously planned. However, the future pace of shareholder distributions depends partly on the outcome of Switzerland's proposed banking capital rules.

The debate follows the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse and concerns over the financial stability of large banking institutions. UBS has argued that any new requirements should protect the financial system without imposing excessive costs on shareholders and customers.

What investors will watch next

The bank's results highlight the balance between generating earnings, attracting client assets and meeting regulatory requirements. Investors will be watching whether wealth management inflows remain strong, integration savings materialise as planned and the Swiss regulatory debate affects future capital returns.

The results also arrive during a busy reporting period for European banks, giving investors an opportunity to compare the resilience of wealth management, corporate banking and investment banking operations.