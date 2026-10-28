Deutsche Bank Raises Revenue Outlook After Quarterly Profit Beats Expectations

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Deutsche Bank reported higher third quarter profit and raised its full year revenue outlook, supported by stronger performance in its retail and corporate banking divisions. The results offered a mixed picture for Germany's largest lender, as gains in core banking activities helped offset weaker investment banking revenue amid uncertain financial markets.

Retail and corporate banking provide support

Net profit attributable to shareholders reached €1.588 billion, compared with €1.564 billion a year earlier. The result exceeded the average analyst forecast of €1.444 billion, according to Reuters.

Corporate banking was a key contributor, benefiting from activities such as cash management and payments. These services can provide recurring income from businesses that need to manage liquidity, transfer funds and conduct international transactions.

The results suggest that Deutsche Bank's effort to strengthen its core banking operations is helping diversify its earnings. Corporate clients often require a broad range of services beyond investment banking, including lending, deposits, trade finance and treasury management.

Investment banking faces a more difficult environment

Investment bank revenue declined 2% year over year, while revenue from fixed income and currency trading fell 3% following a particularly strong comparison period.

Market volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about the economic effects of artificial intelligence have weighed on corporate confidence and dealmaking activity. These conditions can affect capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and trading volumes.

Deutsche Bank also faced higher credit loss provisions, reflecting the need to account for potential losses in parts of its lending portfolio. This remains an important area to monitor as lenders assess the health of borrowers and commercial property markets.

Outlook puts execution under scrutiny

The bank raised its full year revenue expectation to above €33 billion, compared with its earlier outlook of around €33 billion. The revised forecast signals management's confidence in the broader business, although achieving it will depend on conditions across its major divisions.

Investors will be watching whether corporate banking momentum continues, investment banking activity stabilises and credit costs remain manageable. The results also provide a useful comparison with other European lenders reporting this week.