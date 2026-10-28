ASEAN Urged To Boost Unity, Defence Cooperation To Tackle Security Threats

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (NNN) -- ASEAN must strengthen unity, deepen practical defence cooperation and promote frank dialogue to tackle regional security threats and growing risks to food and energy security, Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of the 20th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Cebu, the Philippines, Teodoro outlined three priorities to guide discussions: ASEAN unity, practical cooperation and frank dialogue.

He said internal stability and unity were essential for the bloc to sustain cooperation in an increasingly fragmented world.

He urged member states to uphold ASEAN centrality and the principles that bind the bloc, including mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the renunciation of the threat or use of force.

“And where such differences exist, including in the South China Sea, we shall settle them through peaceful and legal means,” he said, as quoted in a statement issued by the ASEAN Committee on Media Affairs and Strategic Communications.

Teodoro said practical cooperation through the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) was crucial to building trust among ASEAN defence establishments and delivering tangible benefits for the people.

He cited progress in maritime security, the protection of critical underwater infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges.

He also called for broader cooperation to safeguard food and energy supplies against disruptions caused by conflicts beyond the region.

“This initiative gains in importance as Southeast Asia braces for a super El Niño, which will likewise affect food, water, electricity, and connectivity in our respective countries,” he said.

The Philippine defence chief also urged frank exchanges on threats to public safety and regional stability, acknowledging that each country's public pronouncements were guided by its national policies and diplomatic considerations.

“However, we hope we can speak amongst us in an atmosphere of trust, confidence, and candour, especially in our bilateral meetings and other engagements on the sideline,” he said.

Such discussions, he added, would help member states build mutual understanding, find common ground and address shared challenges.

The Philippines is hosting the 20th ADMM and the 13th ADMM-Plus on Oct 28–29 as part of its 2026 ASEAN chairmanship.

--NNN