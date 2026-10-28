Zelensky: Abu Dhabi Meeting Depends On U.S. Side

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“In my view, this meeting in Abu Dhabi depends on the U.S. side-much like the meeting in Brussels. The Russians confirmed it, and we confirmed it. In my view, today it no longer depends on the Russians or on us. Today, Abu Dhabi depends on the U.S. side. This is because everyone has said they view this format of the meeting positively. And for the United States, the main focus is the Middle East. Therefore, various developments, including possible political changes in some countries, will influence what unfolds in the Middle East,” Zelensky noted.

He suggested the possibility of an escalation in the Middle East.

“There could be an escalation there, and many people are talking about it. I think it will happen,” the President said.

Presidentaccepts letters of credence from ambassadors of five countries

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 20 in Oslo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, with the participation of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

On October 21, Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Puti in St. Petersburg, after which he stated that discussions on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war would continue in the format of trilateral talks at the technical level. These talks are expected to take place in the first half of November in Abu Dhabi.