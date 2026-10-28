Zelensky: Russia Appears Serious About Abu Dhabi Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“On Monday night, I spoke with the Prime Minister of Norway and the President of Finland as a follow-up to our meeting in Oslo and ahead of their meeting today (October 27-Ed.) with the Russian side. We discussed the issues. Basically, we had a briefing in Oslo regarding the agenda for the upcoming trilateral meeting of the negotiating teams scheduled for November in Abu Dhabi. And they wanted to discuss this with me and then with the Russian leader,” he said.

Zelensky noted that on Tuesday morning, his partners spoke with the Russian leader, presented their agreed-upon position, and heard his perspective.

“Immediately after the conversation, Stubb and Stere called me and said they had concluded their discussion. Basically, they conveyed that there seems to be a sense that the Russians are seriously committed to the meeting in Abu Dhabi. The agenda is expected to include the following issues: initial de-escalation steps, key priorities for the Ukrainian side-particularly security-related ones-and, in general, ending this war," the President said.

According to Zelensky, during this meeting of technical teams, there are hopes for“de-escalation steps regarding energy, as well as at sea; the exchange of prisoners and their return home; and a discussion of the format in which a trilateral meeting at the leadership level could take place.”

“This is our agenda, which we have discussed with our American partners,” he noted.

In addition, the President emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine remain a key issue.

“We have made such a request to the Americans and Europeans. And Russia is raising the same issue-that they, too, need security guarantees. That is what is known as of today. Finland and Norway will also be in contact with national security advisors from other European countries and other partners to provide a briefing on the conversation,” he noted.

The head of state added that while the meeting in Brussels was being prepared, discussions centered on a format involving the Americans, EU leaders, and the NATO Secretary General to discuss various issues and prepare for the trilateral meeting.

: Abu Dhabi meeting depends on U.S. sid

“For example, to discuss what security guarantees might look like, how we envision them for ourselves, and then put all of this in writing and be ready for the agenda of the trilateral meeting. But, as far as I understand, there are issues regarding the Middle East in Washington, so our American partners have asked us to change the date-so that their representatives can be in Washington at that time. We are awaiting new proposals regarding such a meeting with the American team,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 27, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre held a telephone conversation with Putin

Photo: Office of the President