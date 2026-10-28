Zelensky: All Forms Of Diplomacy Must Be Used To Defend Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing the head of state's Telegram channel, he made this statement in an interview with The Sun.

According to the President,“Telling the truth is one of our weapons. We must be open and clear. Not to play games with our partners. That's my rule.”

“There is a lot of pressure on Ukraine right now, and, of course, I have to speak up. And I will do so, because it's part of our defense strategy,” Zelensky noted.

He emphasized:“We're not trying to be someone else. If I feel that there are dangerous threats to Ukraine, I must defend my country. And I'm doing everything I can, just like our soldiers on the battlefield and the people working for Ukraine. And as President, I must use all forms of diplomacy.”

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As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky stated that Europe must be involved in discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine and its post-war recovery, particularly given that European partners are financing arms deliveries to Ukraine and supporting its budget.