Trump Says Zelensky And Putin Will Meet“Very Soon”
The U.S. leader stated that“a lot of progress” had been made toward ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
“We're making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There'll be a meeting set up very soon,” Trump said.Read also: Zelensky: All forms of diplomacy must be used to defend Ukrain
When asked who would be attending the meeting, the U.S. president replied that it would be Zelensky and Putin.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the possibility of a meeting with Vladimir Putin is still under discussion.
Photo: The White House
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment