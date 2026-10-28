Trump Says Zelensky And Putin Will Meet“Very Soon”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he made this remark while speaking with reporters.

The U.S. leader stated that“a lot of progress” had been made toward ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“We're making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There'll be a meeting set up very soon,” Trump said.

: All forms of diplomacy must be used to defend Ukrain

When asked who would be attending the meeting, the U.S. president replied that it would be Zelensky and Putin.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the possibility of a meeting with Vladimir Putin is still under discussion.

Photo: The White House