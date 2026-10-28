ECP Orders Immediate Local Government Polls In KP Districts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered immediate local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's districts where the delimitation process has been completed, while announcing its verdict in a case concerning delays in the polls.

The ECP issued its reserved verdict after concluding the hearing, which was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The commission directed the provincial government and relevant authorities to immediately complete the necessary arrangements for holding the elections.

The local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have remained pending since the terms of the existing local bodies expired. The four-year terms of local governments elected in the first phase ended in March 2026, while those elected in the second phase completed their terms in June 2026.

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According to the ECP, amendments to local government laws by the provincial government affected the delimitation process. The commission had also stated in July that it was ready to hold the elections, but legal and administrative hurdles prevented the process from moving forward.

The provincial government had also requested a delay in local government elections in 12 districts, citing the law and order situation, the deployment of troops in certain areas and administrative challenges.

During the hearing on Tuesday, ECP officials informed the commission that delimitation had been completed in 23 districts of the province. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja questioned what obstacles remained to holding elections in districts where the delimitation process had been completed.

The commission reserved its verdict after the hearing and announced it today.