24Th National Conference Of Jordanian Libraries And Information Association Opens In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 28 (Petra) – The 24th National Conference of the Jordanian Libraries and Information Association convened Wednesday at the Royal Cultural Center under the theme "The Jordanian Narrative and National Culture: The Role of Information Institutions in Documenting National Memory and Preserving Cultural Identity." The event brings together academics, researchers, information science specialists, and representatives of cultural institutions to address strategies for safeguarding Jordan's heritage.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture Dr. Nidal Al-Ayasrah, representing Minister of Culture Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh, stated that the conference highlights mechanisms for protecting Jordan's cultural identity. He emphasized the vital role of libraries, archives, and information bodies in documenting historical heritage, developing digital libraries, and adopting artificial intelligence and knowledge management tools.

Al-Ayasrah noted that traditional and digital libraries represent a vital knowledge base that links the past to the present, stressing the importance of digitizing documents, manuscripts, and original works for researchers, decision-makers, and future generations.

He added that selecting "The Jordanian Narrative" as the conference theme aligns with the national initiative launched by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in Tafileh to document the story of the land and its people. Al-Ayasrah detailed the ministry's ongoing execution of the project alongside academic bodies and local communities, which includes hosting governorate-level dialogues on Jordan's history and traditions.

As part of these efforts, the Ministry launched the "Stories from Jordan" platform, enabling citizens to upload historical documents, manuscripts, films, and photos to support research and archival efforts.

President of the Association and Conference Chairman Dr. Imad Abu Eid emphasized that documenting the national narrative is a collective responsibility. He stated that the duties of information institutions extend beyond physical archiving to include recording oral histories, authenticating sources, and utilizing AI to protect memory from distortion or loss.

The opening session featured contributions from former President of Yarmouk University Dr. Zeidan Kafafi, Professor of History at the University of Jordan Dr. Mohanad Mubaidin, and Head of the Islamic and Ottoman History Committee for the Jordanian Narrative Dr. Hind Abu Al-Sha'ar, in a panel moderated by Dr. Baker Khazer Al-Majali.

The opening ceremony concluded with a documentary screening highlighting outcomes from the Ministry of Culture's nationwide narrative dialogues. The conference continues through Thursday with sessions focusing on digital culture, media, and archival roles in preserving national identity.

//Petra// AA