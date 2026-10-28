Oklahoma Complete Barndo Solutions Now Officially Building Barndominiums Across The State Of Oklahoma

MENAFN - GetNews)"A completed single-story barndominium with a covered front entry and side porch, built by Complete Barndo Solutions."The Wayne-based builder is taking on complete barndominium projects in every region of Oklahoma, with design, engineering, land evaluation, financing guidance and construction managed by one in-house team.

WAYNE, OKLAHOMA - October 28, 2026 - Oklahoma Complete Barndo Solutions has announced that it is now officially offering barndominium builds across Oklahoma. The company builds turnkey barndominiums and metal-framed homes in Eastern, Western, Central, Northeast and Southeast Oklahoma and manages each project from early planning through to final construction.

The company is part of Complete Barndo Solutions, which also builds in Texas and Tennessee. The Oklahoma team, led by Wyatt Joiner, has more than 25 years of combined construction experience.

Many Oklahoma barndominium projects are planned on rural acreage, where the home often shares a structure with a shop, garage or covered work area. Building on that kind of land raises practical questions about access, drainage, soil, utilities and wind exposure, and the company reviews each of these with the homeowner before a design is finalized.

Every stage of the build is handled in-house. Design work includes floor plans, 3D renderings and stamped, engineered plans. Engineering covers wind-rated connections, anchorage and foundations designed around soil reports. The team also evaluates land and helps homeowners find buildable acreage, provides guidance on construction-to-permanent and one-time-close loans, and carries out construction from site preparation and the steel shell through mechanicals, insulation, drywall and interior finishes.

Local requirements are part of that planning. Oklahoma adopted statewide minimum building codes in 2009, but permitting is handled differently from one location to the next. Cities such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman and Edmond require permits, while many rural areas do not. The company works through the rules that apply to each property as part of the project.

"Building in Oklahoma means planning for the land and the weather from the first conversation," said Justin Nowak, founder of Oklahoma Complete Barndo Solutions. "A property outside Tulsa and a property in the southeast corner of the state can have very different soil, drainage and permitting needs. We set up the Oklahoma team so one group handles all of it, and homeowners know who is responsible for each stage of their build wherever they are in the state."

Current project locations include Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Stillwater, Lawton, Enid, Shawnee, Guthrie and Tahlequah. The company also reviews properties in smaller towns, unincorporated communities and rural areas statewide. The full list of regions and cities is available on the Oklahoma Complete Barndo Solutions areas page.

The company's location and homeowner reviews can be found on the Oklahoma Complete Barndo Solutions Google Business Profile. For more information about the company and its build process, visit the Oklahoma Complete Barndo Solutions website.

About Oklahoma Complete Barndo Solutions

Oklahoma Complete Barndo Solutions is a turnkey barndominium builder in Oklahoma, based in Wayne, OK, that handles design, engineering, land evaluation, financing guidance and construction for homes across the state. The company was founded in 2023 by Justin Nowak and is part of Complete Barndo Solutions, which also builds in Texas and Tennessee. Its mission is to make building a barndominium in Oklahoma easier to understand from the start, with clear communication and an organized process from first planning to final walkthrough.