Harris Hearth Announces Eight Flavors For 2026 Holiday Panettone Capsule

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 1:21 am - Acton microbakery begins holiday release in November; advance ordering encouraged.

Acton, MA, October 25, 2026 -- Harris Hearth will welcome the holiday season with eight handcrafted flavors in its 2026 Holiday Panettone Capsule, beginning in early November.

The Acton microbakery's lineup includes Candied Pear & Dark Chocolate; Candied Apricot, Orange & Gianduia; traditional Classico; Pistachio, Amarena & White Chocolate; Candied Apple, Maple & Pecan; and a Cranberry & White Chocolate panettone featuring New England cranberries. Each is naturally leavened with Harris Hearth's lievito madre and made through the bakery's four-day panettone process.

“Panettone doesn't respond very well to deadlines,” said Andreas Apostolopoulos, owner and baker at Harris Hearth.“From preparing the lievito madre through mixing, fermentation, proofing, baking and cooling, we're working with it for four days. There really isn't a shortcut if you want the texture and structure that make panettone what it is.”

That lengthy process means production is limited, and Harris Hearth is encouraging customers to place holiday orders well in advance. Fortunately, properly stored panettone can last up to four weeks, giving customers plenty of time to order ahead for gifts, parties and holiday gatherings.

“People sometimes think they should wait until right before Christmas to order,” Andreas said.“You really don't have to. Panettone keeps remarkably well, and ordering early gives you a much better chance of getting the flavor and size you want.”

Eight flavors for 2026

The Holiday Panettone Capsule includes the following Drops with dates and flavors: October release - Candied Apple, Maple & Pecan; Drop 1 (Thanksgiving), Sat Nov 21 -Classico and Nocturnum; Drop 2, Sat Dec 5 - Candied Lemon & Dark Chocolate, Candied Pear & Dark Chocolate*, Candied Apricot, Orange & Gianduia*; Drop 3, Sat Dec 12 - Classico; Pistachio, Amarena & White Chocolate*, Nocturnum; Drop 4 (Christmas), Sat Dec 19 - Cranberry & White Chocolate, Candied Lemon & Dark Chocolate, and Candied Pear & Dark Chocolate*; Drop 5 (New Year's Eve), Wed–Thu Dec 30–31 – Classico, Pistachio, Amarena & White Chocolate*.

The collection will be offered in three sizes: Grande Basso, Medio Basso and PanettiniTM, Harris Hearth's smaller-format expression of traditional panettone.

Customers can order through harrishearthbreads.

Early access through the Launch List

Harris Hearth is also giving customers an opportunity to get a head start through its Launch List, a referral-based program created around the holiday release.

Launch List members can earn benefits including 48-hour early access to the Holiday Panettone Capsule, discounts, a complimentary PanettiniTM and a size upgrade.

“The holidays have a way of getting busy very quickly, and we don't want people discovering their favorite flavor is gone when they're ready to order,” said Sarah Apostolopoulos, owner, operations and customer experience director at Harris Hearth.“The Launch List gives customers an earlier opportunity to shop, and ordering ahead means the panettone is already taken care of when the holiday gathering or gift exchange comes around.”

Find Harris Hearth during the holidays

Harris Hearth will also offer its panettone and naturally leavened breads at select holiday markets and pop-ups throughout the season. Those include: Sat–Sun, Nov 28–29: HHB x Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover Street, Boston, MA Panettone Pop-Up #1 (Sat 11am through Sun 5pm); Fri–Sat, Dec 18–19: HHB x Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover Street, Boston, MA, Panettone Pop-Up #2 (Fri 11am through Sat 6pm). For additional dates, visit harrishearthbreads.

Additional appearances and ordering information will be available at harrishearthbreads and through Harris Hearth's social channels.

About Harris Hearth:

Founded on Feb. 14, 2024, Harris Hearth is an Acton, Massachusetts-based microbakery devoted to naturally leavened bread, regenerative organic grain and the time it takes to do things properly.

Harris Hearth uses 100 percent regenerative organic grain that is locally grown and locally milled. Select products, including panettone and certain focaccia, use premium, glyphosate-free imported Italian grain. Whole grains are often milled fresh, and Harris Hearth's naturally leavened breads typically ferment for 24 hours or more.

Harris Hearth is owned by Andreas and Sarah Apostolopoulos. Andreas serves as owner and baker; Sarah oversees operations and customer experience.

Started with the grain. Perfected by process.

For more information, to join the Launch List or to order, visit harrishearthbreads.