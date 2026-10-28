MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 1:31 am - (1888PressRelease) Badger Bob's Services was recognized as a top-rated AC repair company in Sarasota for 2026, highlighting its commitment to reliable HVAC services, quality repairs, and customer satisfaction.

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL - Badger Bob's Services has been recognized as a top-rated AC repair company in Sarasota for 2026, highlighting the company's work providing air conditioning repair and other HVAC services to homeowners throughout the area. For Sarasota residents, a working air conditioner isn't much of a luxury. With Florida's long, hot summers and high humidity, keeping a home cool is something people depend on nearly every day. When an AC system stops working, homeowners want someone who can figure out what's wrong, explain the problem, and get things running again.

That's the kind of service Badger Bob's Services works to provide.

The company's recognition in 2026 reflects the importance of reliable air conditioning services in a community where cooling systems work hard throughout much of the year. "Being recognized in our own community means a great deal to us," said Rich Kesteloot, General Manager at Badger Bob's Services. "Our team knows how frustrating it can be when your air conditioner isn't working, especially during the hottest months of the year. We want homeowners to feel comfortable calling us, asking questions, and understanding what's happening with their system."

Air conditioning problems rarely happen at a convenient time. A system might stop cooling in the middle of a summer afternoon, start making strange noises overnight, or struggle to keep up with the temperature outside. Sometimes the problem is relatively small. Other times, a homeowner may be dealing with an older unit that needs more attention. Badger Bob's Services provides AC repair and HVAC services to help Sarasota-area residents address cooling problems and keep their homes comfortable. For many homeowners, one of the most frustrating parts of an AC breakdown is not knowing what's wrong. They might notice warmer air coming from their vents, an unexpected increase in their electric bill, or a system that seems to run constantly without cooling the house. Having a professional inspect the equipment can help identify the cause and determine what needs to happen next.

"Most people aren't thinking about their air conditioner until something goes wrong," Kesteloot explained. "And when that happens, they usually have a lot of questions. We believe homeowners deserve clear answers about what we're finding, what their options are, and what they can expect from the repair process."

The company also recognizes that every home and cooling system is different. An aging air conditioner may have different problems than a newer system, while some homes experience cooling issues because of airflow restrictions, worn components, or maintenance concerns.

Understanding the actual problem matters. Rather than guessing at the cause, a proper inspection gives technicians a better idea of what repairs may be needed. Florida's climate puts a considerable amount of strain on residential cooling systems. In Sarasota, where warm temperatures can last well beyond the traditional summer months, air conditioners often run for extended periods.

That constant use can contribute to wear and tear. Common issues include refrigerant leaks, clogged drain lines, dirty coils, electrical problems, and malfunctioning thermostats. Some problems develop gradually, while others appear without much warning. Homeowners may not always recognize the early signs. A slight change in airflow or an unusual sound might seem harmless at first. Over time, however, those symptoms can point to a problem that requires professional attention. Badger Bob's Services encourages homeowners to pay attention to changes in how their air conditioning systems operate and seek help when something doesn't seem right.

"Living in Florida, you really understand how much you depend on your AC," Kesteloot said. "It's not something you want to be without for very long. Our team understands that urgency, and we want to help people get back to their normal routines as quickly as possible."

The company's 2026 recognition also brings attention to the people working behind the scenes, from those answering customer calls to the technicians diagnosing and repairing equipment. Each plays a part in the experience homeowners have when they contact an HVAC company.

Recognition as a top-rated AC repair company is an opportunity for Badger Bob's Services to acknowledge its team and the customers who turn to the business for their heating and cooling needs.

For the company, the focus remains on the work itself. Air conditioners will continue to break down. Florida summers will continue to bring high temperatures. Homeowners will still need dependable service when their cooling systems aren't doing their jobs. Badger Bob's Services plans to continue helping Sarasota-area residents address those problems through its HVAC repair and service offerings. "We appreciate the recognition, but what matters most is what happens when someone picks up the phone and calls us for help," Kesteloot added. "We want to keep doing work our team can be proud of and give homeowners a reason to call us again when they need service." As Sarasota continues to experience the demands of Florida's warm climate, local HVAC companies remain an important resource for residents looking to maintain comfortable, functional homes. For Badger Bob's Services, the recognition provides another reason to keep that work moving forward.

About Badger Bob's Services

Badger Bob's Services is a Sarasota-area home services company offering air conditioning repair and HVAC services to local homeowners. The company helps residents address cooling problems, maintain their air conditioning equipment, and find solutions when their systems aren't operating properly. With a focus on practical service and clear communication, Badger Bob's Services continues to assist customers throughout the Sarasota area.

Business Name: Badger Bob's Services

Address: 215 Interstate Boulevard

Phone Number: 941-777-4337.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Name: Lea Anne Roberts

Role: Director of Marketing

Company Name: Badger Bob's Services

Phone: (404) 886-5454

Email: marketing ( @ ) badgerbobs dot com

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