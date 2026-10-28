Lumina Laundry Opens Sector 62 Store With Doorstep Laundry Pickup And Delivery In Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 27 October 2026 – Lumina Laundry Sector 62 has opened its new store at Nav Durg Market, Plot No 8, Rasoolpur Nawada, Rasoolpur, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201309. The store gives local families, students and working professionals a simpler option for dry cleaners in Noida Sector 62 and everyday laundry, with free pickup and delivery and a typical turnaround of 24–48 hours.
Laundry services in Noida Sector 62, all in one place
Lumina Laundry connects customers with approved local partner shops. The Sector 62 store offers wash & fold, wash & iron, dry cleaning, steam ironing, shoe cleaning, sofa cleaning, carpet cleaning, curtain cleaning, bag cleaning and soft toy cleaning, and its store listing currently shows 202 products. Residents searching for laundry services in Noida Sector 62 or a laundry service near me can choose what they need online and let the partner shop handle the rest.
Pressed, finished and ready to wear
For shirts, trousers, sarees and formal wear, customers can opt for professional steam ironing or express steam ironing. For suits, blazers and delicate garments, Lumina connects them with quality dry cleaners who treat each piece with care.
Pickup, delivery and tracking
Customers who want doorstep laundry pickup and delivery just select a service and book a pickup slot. For anyone looking for a home pickup laundry service near me, the order can be tracked from the dashboard until it is delivered back. Payment is currently accepted as Cash on Delivery.
Local, transparent and care-first
Lumina Laundry is built on three principles: Care First, Real Transparency and Local First. For Sector 62, this means a partner shop close to home, clear ordering and no need to carry laundry bags across the market.
“Our new Sector 62 store is meant to make laundry easy for people around Rasoolpur Nawada, with careful handling and a process customers can follow from pickup to delivery,” said Amit Katare, the person behind Lumina Laundry.
About Lumina Laundry
Lumina Laundry is a platform that connects customers with approved local laundry partner shops for doorstep laundry and dry cleaning. It is built on Care First, Real Transparency and Local First.
Contact
Lumina Laundry – Sector 62
Nav Durg Market, Plot No 8, Rasoolpur Nawada, Rasoolpur, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201309
Phone / WhatsApp: 096548 20820
To book a pickup, visit Lumina Laundry
Laundry services in Noida Sector 62, all in one place
Lumina Laundry connects customers with approved local partner shops. The Sector 62 store offers wash & fold, wash & iron, dry cleaning, steam ironing, shoe cleaning, sofa cleaning, carpet cleaning, curtain cleaning, bag cleaning and soft toy cleaning, and its store listing currently shows 202 products. Residents searching for laundry services in Noida Sector 62 or a laundry service near me can choose what they need online and let the partner shop handle the rest.
Pressed, finished and ready to wear
For shirts, trousers, sarees and formal wear, customers can opt for professional steam ironing or express steam ironing. For suits, blazers and delicate garments, Lumina connects them with quality dry cleaners who treat each piece with care.
Pickup, delivery and tracking
Customers who want doorstep laundry pickup and delivery just select a service and book a pickup slot. For anyone looking for a home pickup laundry service near me, the order can be tracked from the dashboard until it is delivered back. Payment is currently accepted as Cash on Delivery.
Local, transparent and care-first
Lumina Laundry is built on three principles: Care First, Real Transparency and Local First. For Sector 62, this means a partner shop close to home, clear ordering and no need to carry laundry bags across the market.
“Our new Sector 62 store is meant to make laundry easy for people around Rasoolpur Nawada, with careful handling and a process customers can follow from pickup to delivery,” said Amit Katare, the person behind Lumina Laundry.
About Lumina Laundry
Lumina Laundry is a platform that connects customers with approved local laundry partner shops for doorstep laundry and dry cleaning. It is built on Care First, Real Transparency and Local First.
Contact
Lumina Laundry – Sector 62
Nav Durg Market, Plot No 8, Rasoolpur Nawada, Rasoolpur, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201309
Phone / WhatsApp: 096548 20820
To book a pickup, visit Lumina Laundry
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