JK Paper Sabrang 2026 At JKLU Concludes With Varun Jain's Live Performance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur: Bollywood singer Varun Jain brought JK Lakshmipat University's annual inter-college cultural festival, JK Paper Sabrang 2026, to a high-energy close on Sunday, as students from more than 90 colleges came together for three days of music, dance, competition and celebration.
Jain headlined the closing Pro Night on October 25, drawing the festival to a close with a live performance that added to the excitement on campus. His appearance was the highlight of the three-day event, held from October 23 to 25 under the theme“SPECTRUM – Where Every Shade Shines”.
The festival featured more than 19 cultural and competitive events spanning music, dance, fashion, art, theatre, debate and esports. Students from different parts of the country participated in the competitions and activities, turning the campus into a meeting ground for talent, creativity and inter-college camaraderie. JK Paper was the title sponsor of this year's edition.
“A university festival is at its best when it brings young people together across disciplines, institutions and regions, giving them the freedom to express themselves, compete and learn from one another. Sabrang reflects this spirit of youth, creativity and shared experience,” said Dr Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Vice-Chancellor of JKLU.
The festival's flagship competitions included Panache, a fashion show; Personna, a solo ramp walk; Echoes of Noor, a solo singing contest; Step Up, a solo dance competition; Sync, a crew dance contest; Versevaad, a freestyle rap battle; and Band Jam, a competition for student bands.
Khushi Meena of University Maharani College won Panache, while Gauri Singhi of JKLU won Personna. Govindpal Singh Randhawa of Madhav Music College, Gwalior, won Echoes of Noor; Aakash Sharma of SKIT won Step Up; Jhanjhar Jindal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College won Sync; Tashu from Smt. Mohari Devi Taparia Kanya Mahavidyalaya won Versevaad and Parth Arora of LNMIIT won Band Jam.
The runners-up were Nikita Kumawat of JKLU (Panache), Kiyana Arora of VGU (Personna), Ankit Kumar Ray of JECRC University (Echoes of Noor), Vaishnavi Taneja of IIS University (Step Up), Pratibha of IIS University (Sync), Ace of Subodh College (Versevaad) and Saarang Agarwal of Manipal University (Band Jam).
Beyond the main stage, participants took part in a courtroom case study contest, a cricket auction, collaborative art activities, debates, street theatre and an anime quiz, among other events.
The Pro Nights also featured DJ Suitup on October 23 and DJ Bassworm on October 24, building momentum towards Jain's closing-night performance. The total prize pool of the competitions held at Sabrang was Rs. 250,000.
Jain headlined the closing Pro Night on October 25, drawing the festival to a close with a live performance that added to the excitement on campus. His appearance was the highlight of the three-day event, held from October 23 to 25 under the theme“SPECTRUM – Where Every Shade Shines”.
The festival featured more than 19 cultural and competitive events spanning music, dance, fashion, art, theatre, debate and esports. Students from different parts of the country participated in the competitions and activities, turning the campus into a meeting ground for talent, creativity and inter-college camaraderie. JK Paper was the title sponsor of this year's edition.
“A university festival is at its best when it brings young people together across disciplines, institutions and regions, giving them the freedom to express themselves, compete and learn from one another. Sabrang reflects this spirit of youth, creativity and shared experience,” said Dr Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Vice-Chancellor of JKLU.
The festival's flagship competitions included Panache, a fashion show; Personna, a solo ramp walk; Echoes of Noor, a solo singing contest; Step Up, a solo dance competition; Sync, a crew dance contest; Versevaad, a freestyle rap battle; and Band Jam, a competition for student bands.
Khushi Meena of University Maharani College won Panache, while Gauri Singhi of JKLU won Personna. Govindpal Singh Randhawa of Madhav Music College, Gwalior, won Echoes of Noor; Aakash Sharma of SKIT won Step Up; Jhanjhar Jindal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College won Sync; Tashu from Smt. Mohari Devi Taparia Kanya Mahavidyalaya won Versevaad and Parth Arora of LNMIIT won Band Jam.
The runners-up were Nikita Kumawat of JKLU (Panache), Kiyana Arora of VGU (Personna), Ankit Kumar Ray of JECRC University (Echoes of Noor), Vaishnavi Taneja of IIS University (Step Up), Pratibha of IIS University (Sync), Ace of Subodh College (Versevaad) and Saarang Agarwal of Manipal University (Band Jam).
Beyond the main stage, participants took part in a courtroom case study contest, a cricket auction, collaborative art activities, debates, street theatre and an anime quiz, among other events.
The Pro Nights also featured DJ Suitup on October 23 and DJ Bassworm on October 24, building momentum towards Jain's closing-night performance. The total prize pool of the competitions held at Sabrang was Rs. 250,000.
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