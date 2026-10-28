KP Group Unveils SR 2000 V3.0 At REI Expo 2026, Bringing Waterless Robotic Cleaning To Solar Tracker Systems
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 28, 2026 - KP Group's KPI Green OMS Pvt. Ltd. launched the SR 2000 V3.0, an advanced waterless solar panel cleaning robot for 1P tracker and fixed-tilt solar plants, at The Renewable Energy India Expo 2026 (REI Expo) at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.
Dust on modules quietly erodes the output of solar plants, and cleaning them with water is difficult in the dry, remote locations where many large plants are built. The SR 2000 V3.0 addresses both problems. It cleans without water, using a UV-resistant PBT brush that runs at 130 rpm to deliver a cleaning efficiency of 99.5%, while operating below 60 dB.
The robot is designed for single-axis trackers. Its ±25° body twist and 20 mm module undulation tolerance let it follow the table as the tracker moves, and four-wheel drive allows it to handle climbs of 25° to 30° and terrain slopes of up to 10°. It also suits fixed-tilt plants.
On a single charge, the SR 2000 V3.0 cleans up to 3,600 modules in one run, covering up to 6,000 metres at 18–20 metres per minute. Its LFP battery operates on a 24 V system, charges itself, and takes about six hours to recharge. Operators can connect to the robot over LoRa, LoRaWAN or 4G using the Modbus RTU / TCP protocol.
Built for harsh site conditions, the robot is IP65 sealed and rated C5 for corrosion resistance. It operates between −20 °C and 60 °C, works in winds of up to 15 m/s and, when docked with its mechanical locking engaged, withstands winds of up to 55 m/s. Measuring 2,700 mm x 450 mm x 350 mm and weighing 45 kg, it carries ISO, BIS and UL certifications and is compatible with trackers from NEXTracker, GameChange Solar and Arctech, among others.
Commenting on this, Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, KP Group said,“Solar capacity is growing rapidly across India, and keeping plants performing at their best over decades matters as much as building them. Dust is a constant challenge, and water is not always available where plants are located. With the SR 2000 V3.0, we have built a waterless, intelligent robot designed specifically for trackers, helping plant owners keep modules clean, protect generation, and reduce the effort of routine upkeep. Launching it at REI Expo 2026 reflects our commitment to practical, reliable technology for India's renewable energy sector.”
Dust on modules quietly erodes the output of solar plants, and cleaning them with water is difficult in the dry, remote locations where many large plants are built. The SR 2000 V3.0 addresses both problems. It cleans without water, using a UV-resistant PBT brush that runs at 130 rpm to deliver a cleaning efficiency of 99.5%, while operating below 60 dB.
The robot is designed for single-axis trackers. Its ±25° body twist and 20 mm module undulation tolerance let it follow the table as the tracker moves, and four-wheel drive allows it to handle climbs of 25° to 30° and terrain slopes of up to 10°. It also suits fixed-tilt plants.
On a single charge, the SR 2000 V3.0 cleans up to 3,600 modules in one run, covering up to 6,000 metres at 18–20 metres per minute. Its LFP battery operates on a 24 V system, charges itself, and takes about six hours to recharge. Operators can connect to the robot over LoRa, LoRaWAN or 4G using the Modbus RTU / TCP protocol.
Built for harsh site conditions, the robot is IP65 sealed and rated C5 for corrosion resistance. It operates between −20 °C and 60 °C, works in winds of up to 15 m/s and, when docked with its mechanical locking engaged, withstands winds of up to 55 m/s. Measuring 2,700 mm x 450 mm x 350 mm and weighing 45 kg, it carries ISO, BIS and UL certifications and is compatible with trackers from NEXTracker, GameChange Solar and Arctech, among others.
Commenting on this, Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, KP Group said,“Solar capacity is growing rapidly across India, and keeping plants performing at their best over decades matters as much as building them. Dust is a constant challenge, and water is not always available where plants are located. With the SR 2000 V3.0, we have built a waterless, intelligent robot designed specifically for trackers, helping plant owners keep modules clean, protect generation, and reduce the effort of routine upkeep. Launching it at REI Expo 2026 reflects our commitment to practical, reliable technology for India's renewable energy sector.”
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