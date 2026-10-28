Blossom Gold Surface Drilling Program Intercepts 128 Meters At 1.19Gau/T Including 37.1M At 2.82Gau/T At Its Rosebud Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (“ Blossom” or the“ Company”) (TSX: BGAU, OTCQX: BGAUF) is pleased to announce further drill results from its ongoing 2026 exploration program at the Rosebud Open-Pit Heap-Leach Project ("Rosebud" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada. This release builds on exploration results reported to date and highlights continued expansion and infill success across the East and South Zones. Highlights

East Zone: RC26-012 intersected near surface mineralization, 14.2m @ 1.06gAu/t from 32.7m, as well as 128.0m @ 1.19gAu/t from 181.5m, including 37.1m @ 2.82gAu/t from 244.5m, in a previously unmined gap between the North and East mined zones. Results from the East Zone continue to define a broad halo of gold mineralization around the historic workings, extending south and west toward the South Zone. Follow-up exploration and metallurgical core drilling of this area is underway.



South Zone: RC26-008 intersected 149.4m @ 0.21gAu/t from surface, including 7.6m @ 0.82gAu/t from 103.6m, and BG26-044 returned 269.2m @ 0.17gAu/t from 36.0m, including 17.4m @ 0.50gAu/t from 262.8m. Results confirm thick gold mineralization surrounding the historic south mined zones and continuing up-dip along the South Ridge Fault Zone to or near the top of bedrock.

Program update: Four rigs are operating, with 11,585m (38,000 ft) remaining in the surface drilling program. The underground infill program of 8,230m (27,000 ft) is expected to begin in December and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate is expected in Q1 2027.

“RC26-012 is exactly the kind of result we were looking for when we targeted the wedge between the three, historic mined zones, an area that was never mined and has seen only sparse drilling,” said Rick Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Blossom Gold.“The hole returned 128.0m @ 1.19gAu/t, almost twice the average grade of our current resource over the full interval, including a higher-grade interval at the bottom of the hole, 37.1m @ 2.82gAu/t, which was in mineralization when it was stopped. We have additional core and reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling planned to further test the wedge and collect additional material for metallurgical testing. The near surface potential stands out with BG26-044 demonstrating nearly 270m of cutoff grade material (0.17gAu/t or 0.005opt) from 36m, RC26-007 was in mineralization for 233.1m (0.28gAu/t) starting just over 20m downhole, and in the South Zone, RC26-008 was mineralized from the surface to just under 150m 0.21gAu/t). Long, continuous intervals starting this close to surface are expected to bring material into resource, reduce the strip ratio and enhance project economics. Continued drilling is demonstrating Rosebud has both long runs of lower-grade material from near surface as well as higher-grade material along the South Ridge Fault Zone that was not mined historically and provides opportunity to mind and maximize margins.” Three core drill rigs and one RC rig remain devoted to expanding and upgrading the existing NI43-101 inferred, open-pit resource of 70.8 million tons at 0.018opt Au (0.62gAu/t) and 0.189opt Ag (6.49gAg/t) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver (see About Blossom Gold section below and our December 2025 NI43-101 Resource Report for more information). Figure 1 – Rosebud Open-Pit Drilling Zones with Recent Drill Hole Locations





* Mined zones represent stope and backfilled areas from 1997 to 2000 during the Hecla/Newmont Joint Venture operations. The Joint Venture mined just under one million tons at 0.44opt Au (15gAu/t).

Source: Blossom Gold Inc. “The East Zone is an exciting target with significant thicknesses of gold mineralization occurring in proximity to old mine workings and extending well away from the old mine up-dip and westwards along the South Ridge Fault Zone,” stated Dr. John DeDecker, VP, Exploration of Blossom.“We have a pie shaped zone of mineralization, with historic underground mining only nibbling at the edges. The 2026 program shows that not only is the core of this wedge filling in quite nicely but also that there are still a lot of good intercepts to be had in proximity to the old mine. Recent holes in the core shed from the Southwest and Northwest Zones are also showing encouraging signs of strong hydrothermal alteration and mineralization consistent with that hosting gold elsewhere at Rosebud and may represent significant step-outs from the old mine. Assay results for these zones are pending.” As previously noted, drill hole assay results are reported by zone over the approximately 2km by 1.6km open pit target; the Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, South, and East Zones, as illustrated in Figure 1. In the East and South Zones, the target is both up dip extension of South Ridge Fault Zone (SRFZ) mineralization above the previously mined orebodies in areas of low drill density owing to the historic focus on high grade underground mineralization as well as higher grade mineralization along the SRFZ in unmined areas. The Northeast and Northwest zones are in the Rosebud Shear Zone with low, historic drill density. Expansion drilling in these zones target the potential to add resource and push the resource pit shell to the north. The Southwest Zone is also in the Rosebud Shear Zone domain and targets areas of low drill density to potentially expand the open pit resource to the property boundary in the southwest of the Rosebud claims. Drill hole inclination is taken into account to determine the true thickness of mineralized intervals from surface. All intervals Blossom reports will be true thicknesses unless otherwise noted. Only gold values are reported. In-situ, the silver to gold ratio at Rosebud is 10:1 based on the 43-101 technical report as well as historic production, adjusted for recoveries. However, Blossom will report gold only as opposed to gold equivalent results until such time the Company has better information on forecast silver recoveries from the ongoing metallurgical testing. Rosebud Open Pit Expansion and Infill Drilling

Determined at a 0.005opt (0.17gAu/t) cutoff grade, highlighted > 0.01opt (0.34 gAu/t);

Hole Type – E = Expansion/Exploration, I = Infill, M = Metallurgical, GT = Geotechnical, GC = Geochemical

South Zone

Hole ID Pad Type Dip From

ft To

ft From

M To

m True Thickness

ft m Au

opt* Au

g/t BG26-044 R E -45 36.0 919.0 11.0 280.2 883.0 269.2 0.005 0.166 Including 36.0 149.6 11.0 45.6 113.6 34.6 0.005 0.184 Including 189.1 201.9 57.7 61.6 12.8 3.9 0.006 0.209 Including 211.6 230.5 64.5 70.3 18.9 5.8 0.006 0.191 Including 351.6 370.1 107.2 112.8 18.4 5.6 0.006 0.204 Including 585.9 639.7 178.6 195.0 53.8 16.4 0.006 0.205 Including 661.5 682.8 201.7 208.2 21.3 6.5 0.012 0.403 Including 704.1 733.6 214.7 223.7 29.5 9.0 0.008 0.273 Including 763.0 785.5 232.6 239.5 22.6 6.9 0.010 0.353 Including 799.1 815.4 243.6 248.6 16.3 5.0 0.011 0.374 Including 826.2 845.4 251.9 257.7 19.2 5.8 0.006 0.198 Including 861.9 919.0 262.8 280.2 57.1 17.4 0.015 0.499 RC26-008 R E -90 0.0 489.9 0.0 149.4 489.9 149.4 0.006 0.214 Including 340.0 364.9 103.6 111.3 25.0 7.6 0.024 0.824 Including 429.9 459.9 131.1 140.2 30.0 9.1 0.010 0.335

East Zone

Hole ID Pad Type Dip From

ft To

ft From

M To

m True Thickness

ft m Au

opt* Au

g/t RC26-001 S I -90 254.8 599.5 77.7 182.8 344.7 105.1 0.007 0.253 Including 319.7 354.7 97.5 108.1 35.0 10.7 0.010 0.358 Including 389.7 424.6 118.8 129.5 35.0 10.7 0.009 0.324 Including 479.6 509.6 146.2 155.4 30.0 9.1 0.020 0.676 Including 559.5 579.5 170.6 176.7 20.0 6.1 0.009 0.311 RC26-001 S 654.4 704.4 199.5 214.7 49.9 15.2 0.036 1.239 Including 664.4 694.4 202.6 211.7 30.0 9.1 0.053 1.833 RC26-006 S I - 45 132.6 404.6 40.4 123.4 272.0

82.9

0.007

0.257

Including

146.9 179.5 44.8 54.7 32.6

9.9

0.014

0.467

Including

201.3 230.9 61.4 70.4 29.6

9.0

0.015

0.519

Including

309.3 320.6 94.3 97.8 11.3

3.5

0.011

0.364

RC26-007 S I -75 67.6 832.1 20.6 253.7 764.5 233.1 0.008 0.280 Including

67.6 96.6 20.6 29.5 29.0 8.8 0.007 0.238 Including

169.5 198.7 51.7 60.6 29.1 8.9 0.013 0.442 Including

237.4 266.5 72.4 81.3 29.1 8.9 0.010 0.345 Including

334.4 416.4 101.9 127.0 82.0 25.0 0.016 0.552 Including

488.4 521.6 148.9 159.0 33.2 10.1 0.014 0.472 Including

587.9 616.3 179.2 187.9 28.4 8.7 0.011 0.362 Including

724.7 748.2 220.9 228.1 23.5 7.2 0.014 0.471 Including

799.5 827.5 243.8 252.3 27.9 8.5 0.018 0.617 RC26-011 S I -60 38.6 137.5 11.8 41.9 98.9 30.1 0.006 0.221 RC26-011 S 180.6 236.7 55.1 72.2 56.1 17.1 0.007 0.248 RC26-011 S 301.5 336.1 91.9 102.5 34.6 10.5 0.007 0.243 RC26-011 S 396.7 431.4 121.0 131.5 34.7 10.6 0.019 0.650 RC26-011 S 536.4 567.0 163.5 172.9 30.6 9.3 0.006 0.222 RC26-011 S 584.5 1044.6 178.2 318.5 460.1 140.3 0.011 0.383 Including

597.6 632.6 182.2 192.9 35.0 10.7 0.023 0.774 Including

650.2 672.1 198.2 204.9 21.9 6.7 0.018 0.614 Including

733.4 777.2 223.6 237.0 43.8 13.4 0.020 0.688 Including

794.8 816.8 242.3 249.0 22.0 6.7 0.014 0.486 Including

852.0 891.6 259.8 271.8 39.6 12.1 0.018 0.607 RC26-012 S E -60 107.2 196.3 32.7 59.9 89.2 27.2 0.019 0.641 Including

107.2 153.9 32.7 46.9 46.7 14.2 0.031 1.059 RC26-012 S 361.9 409.2 110.3 124.7 47.3 14.4 0.012 0.397 Including

469.7 491.4 143.2 149.8 21.7 6.6 0.015 0.514 RC26-012 S 595.5 1015.4 181.5 309.6 419.9 128.0 0.035 1.187 Including

801.8 923.6 244.5 281.6 121.8 37.1 0.082 2.818

* Grade is capped at 6.8gAu/t in hole and RC26-012 with five assays capped.

* opt calculated from g/t using a conversation factor of 1 opt equals 34.286gAu/t and rounded off to the third decimal.

Blossom Gold continues to advance the 2026 Rosebud exploration program, which includes continued surface drilling with four drill rigs with a priority on resource expansion and infill holes going forward, though technical drilling will also be scheduled as needed in support of the Project's Plan of Operations, Environmental Impact Statement and Feasibility Study. To date, the Company has drilled 28,083 meters of the planned 39,668 meter surface drilling campaign, excluding the 8,200 meters of planned underground infill drilling to be completed and included in the Q1:27 updated mineral resource estimate.

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that trades on the TSX under the symbol BGAU and on the OTCQX under the symbol BGAUF. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 gAu/t), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.









Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled“Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA” by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website at .

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Core from the field is logged, photographed and cut with halved drill core samples bagged and sealed for pick-up by MSALABS in Elko, Nevada for preparation and analysis. MSALABS is accredited to ISO 17025 standards for gold and silver assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards and blanks inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized with 500 g of the homogenized sample pulverized for photon assay of gold and silver (detection limits: 0.025 g/t Au and 3.7 g/t Ag). Every five holes the photon results are confirmed by complete chemical analysis at MSALABS in Vancouver to provide QA/QC checks on the photon assays as well as provide full chemical analysis of the sample. QA/QC checks consist of gold fire assay of a 50 g sample followed by ICP-ES finish, and aqua regia digestion of a 40 g sample followed by ICP-ES and ICP-MS for analysis of silver (detection limit: 0.05 g/t) and gold-pathfinder element concentrations.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: ...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as“plan”,“expect”,“schedule”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“may” or“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom's AIF, which is available under Blossom's profile on SEDAR+ at . Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at