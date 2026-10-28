Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Girard Sharp LLP, And The Hall Firm, Ltd. Attorneys File Securities Class Action Against Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, and, all national law firms specializing in complex class actions and shareholder rights, announce they have filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws against Compass, Inc. (“Compass” or“Company”) (NYSE: COMP) and certain officers and directors of Compass and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (“Anywhere”). The class action asserts claims under Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 on behalf of former Anywhere shareholders who acquired newly issued Compass common stock in direct exchange for their Anywhere securities in the January 9, 2026 stock-for-stock transaction (the“Merger”) by which Compass merged with and acquired Anywhere (the“Class”). The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned: Magloire v. Compass, Inc., et al., No. 1:26-cv-08885 (S.D.N.Y.).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Compass class action lawsuit, please provide your information by filling out our contact form. You can also contact attorney Adam Polk of Girard Sharp by calling (866) 981-4800 or via e-mail at .... Lead plaintiff motions for the Compass class action lawsuit must be filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York no later than December 8, 2026.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that the offering materials for the Merger and related communications misrepresented and omitted material information concerning defendants' attestations to make reasonable best efforts to obtain authorizations and consents from regulatory authorities in connection with the Merger, as well as defendants' compliance with applicable laws, the absence of governmental investigations, and the possession of and compliance with licenses and permits necessary for the conduct of business. The complaint alleges that, in truth, at the time of the Merger, defendants surreptitiously hired a lobbyist, lawyer, and ally of President Donald Trump to obtain inside access to and backchannel high-level Department of Justice (“DOJ”) officials to circumvent the standard merger review process and extinguish opposition to the Merger from certain individuals within the DOJ. As the complaint alleges, these undisclosed practices contradicted and undermined defendants' attestations of“reasonable best efforts” to obtain regulatory approval and purported“compliance with applicable laws,” allowing the Merger to close despite the harm to industry competition as a result of the Merger's anticompetitive effect.

Ultimately, members of Congress sought information regarding the DOJ's review of the Merger and criticized the“deeply disturbing”“fact pattern” preceding its approval, while the New York State Attorney General initiated an antitrust investigation regarding the Merger. The trading price of Compass common stock has suffered severe declines since the close of the Merger, and at the commencement of this action, Compass shares closed at $9.19 per share-a decline of over 28% from the approximately $12.84 share price on the exchange date for the Merger. Accordingly, the action seeks to recover damages for former Anywhere shareholders who acquired Compass stock in the Merger and sustained harm as a result.

LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who acquired Compass common stock in exchange for their Anywhere securities pursuant to the Merger to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Compass class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Compass class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Compass class action lawsuit.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: If you wish to be lead plaintiff, a motion on your behalf must be filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York no later than December 8, 2026 . You do not need to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to share in any Class recovery in the class action. If you are a Class member and there is a recovery for the Class, you can share in that recovery as an absent Class member.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. More information on the Firm is available at the following page:



ABOUT GIRARD SHARP: Girard Sharp serves, and has served, as lead counsel in securities and other complex financial fraud cases throughout the country, and has successfully prosecuted numerous class actions on behalf of injured investors. We have secured hundreds of millions in recoveries on behalf of investor classes, including negotiating a $120 million settlement fund in In re Lehman Brothers Equity/Debt Securities Litigation. More recent examples include: In re Maxar Technologies Inc. Shareholder Litigation (Cal. Super. Ct., Santa Clara Cnty.) ($36.5 million recovery); In re GWG Holdings, Inc. Securities Litigation (N.D. Tex.) ($50.95 million recovery); and In re HPE Enterprise Services-DXC Technology Co. Merger Litigation (Cal Super. Ct., Santa Clara Cnty.) ($47.5 million recovery). Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

ABOUT THE HALL FIRM: The Hall Firm, Ltd., represents shareholders in state and federal courts nationwide. Our shareholder rights practice runs the gamut, from historic securities fraud class actions to pioneering recoveries in the wake of botched IPOs and mergers. We stay ahead of the curve by eschewing the assembly line approach of other firms. Fresh eyes and an open mind give us an edge that pays off for the individual and institutional investors we represent. Over the past 5 years alone, the work of our attorneys has contributed to over $500 million in recoveries for aggrieved investors. Recent examples include: In re Maxar Technologies Inc. Shareholder Litigation (Cal. Super. Ct., Santa Clara Cnty.) ($36.5 million recovery); In re HPE Enterprise Services-DXC Technology Co. Merger Litigation (Cal Super. Ct., Santa Clara Cnty.) ($47.5 million recovery); and In re Newell Brands (N.J. Super. Ct., Hudson County) ($102.5 million recovery).

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Contacts

Adam E. Polk

Girard Sharp LLP

601 California Street, Suite 1400

San Francisco, CA 94108

Telephone: (866) 981-4800

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