MEXC Reports 88% Growth In AI-Related Tokenized U.S. Stock And ETF Trading Volume In September, With Four Infrastructure Sectors Up Over 90%

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its September TradFi trading data. Tokenized U.S. stock spot trading volume rose 81% month over month, while trading volume for AI-related assets grew 88%. Semiconductor- and memory-related assets accounted for 77% of trading volume among the top 10 Stock and Index Futures, while Pre-IPO Futures trading volume increased 60%.

AI Trading Expands Beyond Chips Into Optical Communications and Power, With Four Sectors Each Growing Over 90%

In September, trading volume for AI-related assets within MEXC's tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs rose 88% month over month, outpacing the 63% growth recorded by non-AI assets. AI-related assets accounted for 48% of tokenized U.S. stock and ETF spot trading volume, up from 44% in August.

Trading activity in AI-related assets extended beyond chips to optical communications, power equipment, and data center infrastructure. Trading volume in semiconductors and memory rose 100% month over month, followed by optical communications and networking at 99%, power and energy equipment at 96%, and computing infrastructure and data centers at 91%. All four sectors recorded growth of more than 90%.

AI-related companies accounted for six of the top 10 most-traded tokenized U.S. stock and ETFs in September, reaching 59% of the ranking's combined volume. Crypto-related companies held the remaining four spots, contributing 41%. Assets associated to AI cloud services, chip design, computing infrastructure and data centers together accounted for 38% of the top 10's combined trading volume, underscoring the concentration of trading activity in AI infrastructure and crypto-related assets.









Memory Stocks Lead Futures Trading, With Semiconductor and Memory Assets Accounting for 77% of Top 10 Volume

In September, semiconductor- and memory-related assets occupied five of the top 10 spots by MEXC Stock and Index Futures trading volume, contributing 77% of the ranking's combined volume. Micron (MU), SK hynix, and Sandisk (SNDK) took the top three spots, together accounting for 67% of the top 10's volume. The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) and NVIDIA also ranked among the top 10. Trading activity in Stock and Index Futures remained heavily concentrated in semiconductor and memory assets.

Elsewhere, trading volume for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) rose 298% month over month, while Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (MSTR) recorded 147% growth. AI hardware stocks also record notable growth: Futures trading volumes for Dell (DELL) and AMD rose 243% and 209%, respectively. AMD's tokenized spot trading volume also increased 153%, with both Spot and Futures volumes more than doubling.









Pre-IPO Futures Trading Volume Rises 60%, Japanese Stock Futures Grow 47%

MEXC continued to expand its global stock trading coverage in September. The number of TradFi Futures trading pairs on MEXC increased 15% month over month. Pre-IPO and Japanese Stock Futures trading volumes rose 60% and 47%, respectively, making them key areas of growth during the month. MEXC also introduced a dedicated section for Taiwanese stocks, further expanding its coverage of Asian equity markets.

Pre-IPO Futures were the fastest-growing TradFi Futures category during the month. Kimi (Moonshot AI) trading volume rose 115% month over month, followed by Enflame at 99% and OpenAI at 51%. September also saw the addition of Pre-IPO Futures for Polymarket, YMTC (Yangtze Memory Technologies), and Oura (Oura Health), extending coverage across prediction markets, semiconductor memory, and wearable technology.

From private companies to global equity markets, MEXC is bringing trading opportunities across markets, listing stages, and product formats to a single platform. MEXC currently offers more than 450 Stock and Index Futures trading pairs, over 200 tokenized U.S. stocks, and RealStocks, which provides access to more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs. Combined with 0-fee trading, this range gives users greater flexibility to access global trading opportunities without being limited to a single market or trading method.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said, "September's data shows that demand for AI-related trading is expanding beyond chips into the broader value chain. For trading platforms, the challenge is not simply to expand asset coverage, but to adapt to users' evolving trading needs. MEXC will remain focused on our users, continuously improving our products and trading experience to reflect emerging market trends, and make new opportunities more accessible."

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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