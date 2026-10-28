Generac Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

WAUKESHA, Wisc., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the“Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided an update on its outlook for the full year 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Net sales increased 16% to a record $1.29 billion during the third quarter of 2026 as compared to $1.11 billion in the prior year third quarter. Acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency had a net favorable impact of 1% to sales growth during the quarter.



Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) segment external net sales increased approximately 28% to $552 million as compared to $432 million in the prior year.

Residential segment external net sales increased approximately 9% to $743 million as compared to $682 million in the prior year.

Net income attributable to the Company during the third quarter was $109 million, or $1.83 per share, as compared to $66 million, or $1.12 per share, for the same period of 2025.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $151 million, or $2.54 per share, as compared to $108 million, or $1.83 per share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $256 million, or 19.8% of net sales, as compared to $193 million, or 17.3% of net sales, in the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $171 million as compared to $118 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $132 million as compared to $96 million in the third quarter of 2025.

As previously disclosed during the quarter, the Company entered into an agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. that included the execution of a long-term supply agreement for backup power generators for Amazon data centers. Initial deliveries are expected to total a combined $2.4 billion in 2027 and 2028. The Company is maintaining its full-year 2026 net sales growth guidance in the mid-to-high teens percent range as compared to the prior year. Full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is now expected to be approximately 20.5 to 21.0% as compared to the previous guidance range of 20.0 to 21.0%.



“I'm incredibly proud of our team's efforts as our third quarter results reflect an all-time record for net sales as we continued to see tremendous momentum in our C&I segment during the third quarter with significant additional commitments from data center customers providing further confidence in our position as a leading provider to this large and rapidly growing market,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Following the recently announced agreement with Amazon, along with other wins from both new and existing customers, our backlog for products to be sold to the data center market has now grown to approximately $4.5 billion, and we continue to execute on our previously announced capacity expansion plans that will allow us to capture this generational growth opportunity.”

Jagdfeld continued,“Additionally, our Residential segment returned to strong year-over-year growth during the quarter as the mega-trends around lower power quality supported an impressive increase in shipments of home standby and portable generators relative to the prior year period.”

Additional Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Highlights

Gross profit margin was 39.9% as compared to 38.3% in the prior year third quarter. The increase was primarily driven by favorable price/cost impacts in the current year quarter, including lower tariff costs, partially offset by unfavorable sales mix.

Operating expenses increased by $31.6 million, or 10%, as compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by increased operating expense investments to support future C&I growth, as well as higher marketing spend to drive awareness for our products and additional incentive compensation and intangible amortization expense, partially offset by lower operating expense investment in energy technology solutions.

Provision for income taxes for the current year quarter was $34.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.9%, as compared to $11.8 million, or a 15.0% effective tax rate, for the prior year quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily driven by certain favorable discrete tax items in the prior year quarter that did not repeat in the current year.

Cash flow from operations was $171.0 million during the third quarter, as compared to $118.4 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $131.7 million as compared to $96.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. This strong increase was primarily driven by higher operating earnings, partially offset by increased capital expenditures.

Third Quarter Business Segment Results

Commercial & Industrial Segment

Commercial & Industrial segment total sales increased approximately 28% to $553.0 million from $432.4 million in the prior year quarter, including an approximate 4% net favorable impact to sales growth from the combination of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency. The core total sales growth for the segment was primarily driven by ramping revenue from products sold into the global data center market. In addition, broad-based regional growth internationally was offset by lower shipments to the domestic industrial distributor and telecom channels.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $69.3 million, or 12.5% of C&I total sales, as compared to $43.8 million, or 10.1% of total sales, in the prior year. This margin increase was primarily driven by operating leverage on higher shipments and the net favorable impact of acquisitions/divestitures.

Residential Segment

Residential segment total sales increased approximately 9% to $744.1 million as compared to $685.0 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by strong sales growth for home standby and portable generators compared to the prior year, partially offset by lower shipments of energy storage systems.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $200.8 million, or 27.0% of Residential segment total sales, as compared to $160.2 million, or 23.4% of Residential sales, in the prior year. This margin increase was primarily driven by favorable price/cost impacts, operating leverage given higher shipment volumes, and lower operating expense investment in energy technology solutions.

2026 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its full-year 2026 net sales growth guidance in the mid-to-high teens percent range as compared to the prior year, including an approximate 2% favorable impact from the net effect of foreign currency, acquisitions, and divestitures.

Additionally, the Company is maintaining its guidance for net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, of approximately 9.0 to 10.0% for the full-year 2026. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin guidance is now expected to be approximately 20.5 to 21.0% as compared to the previous guidance range of approximately 20.0 to 21.0%.

Conference Call and Webcast

Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 to discuss third quarter 2026 operating results. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the following link:

The webcast of the conference call is also available on Generac's website ( ), accessed under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 12 months.



About Generac

Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products and services serving the residential, commercial, data center, telecom, rental, and industrial markets. The Company's broad portfolio of energy technology offerings for homes and businesses enables its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and innovative energy solutions.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statements, including:



frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;

fluctuations in cost, availability, and quality of raw materials, key components and labor required to manufacture our products;

our dependence on a small number of contract manufacturers and component suppliers, including single-source suppliers;

changes and volatility with respect to the trade policies of various countries, which may result in new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions, or other unfavorable trade actions;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or successfully defend against third party infringement claims;

changes in durable goods spending by consumers and businesses or other global macroeconomic conditions, impacting demand for our products;

changes in governmental policies, particularly with respect to tax incentives, tax credits, or grant programs, which could: (i) affect the demand for certain of our products; or (ii) result in a withdrawal or reduction of grants previously awarded to the Company;

increase in product and other liability claims, warranty costs, recalls, or other claims;

significant legal proceedings, claims, fines, penalties, tax assessments, lawsuits or government investigations;

our ability to consummate our share repurchase programs;

our failure or inability to adapt to, or comply with, current or future changes in applicable laws, regulations, and product standards;

our ability to develop and enhance products and gain customer acceptance including our offerings that serve the data center and energy technology markets;

uncertainty regarding the growth of the data center market;

increase in contract risk related to terms with certain data center customers, including cancellation rights, delivery requirements, and potential liability exposure tied to our performance obligations or other claimed damages;

our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products and effectively manage inventory levels relative to such forecast;

our ability to remain competitive;

our dependence on our dealer and distribution network;

market reaction to changes in selling prices or mix of products;

loss of our key management and employees;

disruptions from labor disputes or organized labor activities;

our ability to attract and retain employees;

disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, or realignments will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;

risks related to sourcing components in foreign countries;

compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations;

scrutiny regarding our sustainability practices;

government regulation of our products;

failures or security breaches of our networks, information technology systems, or connected products;

risks due to instability caused by geopolitical conflicts;

our ability to make payments on our indebtedness;

terms of our credit facilities that may restrict our operations;

our potential need for additional capital to finance our growth or refinancing our existing credit facilities;

risks of impairment of the value of our goodwill and other indefinite-lived assets;

volatility of our stock price; and potential tax liabilities.



Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Core Sales

The Company references core sales to further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and fluctuations in foreign currency translation. Management believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful comparison of net sales performance with prior and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides the computation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company, which is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: interest expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense (benefit), certain non-cash gains and losses including certain purchase accounting adjustments and contingent consideration adjustments, share-based compensation expense, certain transaction costs and credit facility fees, business optimization expenses, provision for certain legal and regulatory charges, certain specific provisions, mark-to-market gains and losses on a minority investment, and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. The provision for legal and regulatory charges adjusts for matters that are significant and not part of the ordinary routine litigation or regulatory matters incidental to the Company's business, such as large suits and settlements, class action lawsuits, government inquiries and certain intellectual property litigation. The adjustments to net income (loss) in computing Adjusted EBITDA are set forth in the reconciliation table below. The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is based primarily on the definition included in our Credit Agreement.

Adjusted Net Income

To further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: amortization of intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the Company's debt, intangible impairment charges, certain transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments, business optimization expenses, provision for certain legal and regulatory charges, certain specific provisions, mark-to-market gains and losses on a minority investment, other non-cash gains and losses, and adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

In addition, the Company references free cash flow to further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less expenditures for property and equipment, and is intended to be a measure of operational cash flow taking into account additional capital expenditure investment into the business.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please see the accompanying Reconciliation Schedules and our SEC filings for additional discussion of the basis for Generac's reporting of Non-GAAP financial measures, which includes why the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses the non-GAAP financial information.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.

CONTACT:

Kris Rosemann

Senior Director – Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

(262) 506-6064

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