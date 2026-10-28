Thisway Global Appoints Radu Alexander As Vice President Of Cloud Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud infrastructure veteran to lead sovereign cloud platforms for governments and highly regulated industries

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThisWay Global (TWG), a company focused on sovereign artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Radu Alexander as Vice President of Cloud Operations, where he will lead the company's sovereign cloud platforms.

In this role, Alexander will oversee TWG's sovereign cloud infrastructure strategy and operations, with a focus on delivering platforms that meet the security and regulatory requirements of governments and highly regulated industries, while maintaining the reliability and operational rigor expected of hyperscale cloud environments.

“With the launch of the Sovereign BlueprintTM and our announcement with Texas A&M, we are at a pivotal moment to scale our approach quickly across institutions,” said Stephan Fabel, Chief Executive Officer of ThisWay Global.“Radu brings a deep understanding of what it takes to build and operate cloud platforms at scale, from both the infrastructure and customer perspective. His experience will be instrumental as we bring the Sovereign BlueprintTM to life and provide organizations with the control and assurance they require without compromising on performance or reliability.”

Alexander brings more than 25 years of experience building and operating cloud infrastructure across private and public cloud environments. At AWS, he led Solutions Architecture for the Digital Native Business segment, guiding major cloud-native companies at scale. Previously, as VP of Cloud Solutions Delivery at Mirantis, he led a global organization that delivered and operated more than 100 private cloud platforms for Fortune 500 enterprises and telecommunications providers, including PayPal, AT&T, and Symantec.

“ThisWay Global is giving organizations the ability to control their data without giving up sovereign cloud-scale capabilities,” said Alexander.“We have an opportunity to bring together the best principles of hyperscale cloud operations with the sovereignty, security, and regulatory requirements of governments and highly regulated industries. I'm excited to help build the infrastructure and operating model that makes that possible.”

To learn more about ThisWay Global, please visit: .

About ThisWay Global

Founded in 2016, ThisWay Global is a certified Woman-Owned business based in Austin, Texas. With roots in R&D at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, TWG works with governments, enterprises, universities and research institutions on governed AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. TWG developed the Sovereign BlueprintTM, an evidence-based framework for evaluating and documenting controls over data, models, computing resources and access, and Amalgamy.ai, a software product intended to support governed advanced-computing environments. For more information, visit .

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