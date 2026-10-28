Bitget, Reality And Keyring Brings The First Fully Defi Equity Basis To The Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released a joint research report with Reality and Keyring exploring how tokenised equities can support trading strategies beyond traditional stock investing. The study examines how tokenised equities, perpetual derivatives and decentralised lending can work together, with historical simulations examining the potential returns, financing costs and risks associated with these strategies.

The research highlights how tokenised equities could expand beyond direct stock exposure into lending, collateral management and systematic investment strategies. Using Reality's rTokens, the model combines tokenised equity holdings with offsetting short positions in corresponding equity perpetual contracts. When funding rates are positive, these positions can generate funding payments while seeking to reduce exposure to movements in the underlying stock price. Keyring structures the associated lending markets, with IPOR Fusion providing onchain vault infrastructure and 1Token supporting portfolio monitoring and risk management.

Based on simulations covering December 15, 2025, to October 19, 2026, the rules-based index generated annualised net returns of approximately 7% during the in-sample period and 4% during the out-of-sample period. The research also identified a gross funding premium of approximately 11%–14%, with financing costs, execution expenses and liquidity constraints affecting net performance. The findings demonstrate the importance of managing these costs when developing equity-basis strategies across decentralised markets.

"Tokenised stocks are opening up opportunities beyond buying and selling shares. Investors can use them as collateral, combine with derivatives, and integrated strategies that previously required separate financial platforms," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "This research shows how those pieces can work together, while highlighting the importance of execution costs, liquidity and risk management. That is an important part of what we're building with Bitget's Universal Exchange."

The report also examines the risks of executing these strategies across decentralised markets, including negative funding rates, collateral valuation differences, liquidation exposure and settlement delays. It emphasises that reliable pricing, sufficient liquidity and coordinated margin management remain essential to making these strategies viable.

Alex McFarlane, Founder of Keyring, said:“Bringing the equity basis trade fully on-chain makes a strategy traditionally run by asset managers more transparent, programmable and accessible to a broader set of investors. More importantly, the index creates a benchmark and set of building blocks that investment banks, fund managers and CTAs can use to develop their own strategies. Bitget's focus on expanding rToken into DeFi is a significant step in that direction.”

The research forms part of Bitget's broader efforts to expand the use of tokenised assets within its Universal Exchange ecosystem. Selected products informed by the research are planned to launch through Bitget Earn, subject to product review, regulatory requirements, user eligibility and availability. All performance figures are based on historical simulations and do not represent realised returns or guarantee future performance.

To read the full report, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenised stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenised TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

About Reality

Reality is a regulated real-world asset issuance platform built for global markets, and is proudly part of the Bitget ecosystem. Working with licensed brokers across major exchanges, including Nasdaq and the NYSE, we purchase and hold the underlying assets in custody, then issue the corresponding rights on-chain. This connects traditional capital markets with on-chain infrastructure, opening institutional-grade access to real-world assets for users worldwide.

About Keyring

Keyring is the trust layer for on-chain markets.



Keyring Connect verifies participant eligibility while protecting personal data.

Keyring Structuring builds permissioned credit markets backed by tokenised assets and index strategies. Keyring Unwind enables investors to open and close leveraged positions in tokenised assets at scale, coordinating redemption and debt repayment through smart contracts.



Important Disclaimer

Keyring.Network (Cayman) Limited (“Keyring”) operates as a permissioned access gateway to decentralised protocols and other decentralised finance (“DeFi”) applications. Keyring provides zero-knowledge verification services that allow verified users to interact with smart contracts while maintaining privacy.

Keyring is NOT a:



Financial intermediary, broker-dealer, or investment adviser;

Custodian of user funds or digital assets;

Party to any transactions between users and DeFi protocols; or Guarantor of protocol performance or investment outcomes.

Interacting with DeFi protocols through Keyring involves substantial risk, including smart-contract exploits, market volatility, and the possible total loss of digital assets. Participants engage with these protocols directly and bear full responsibility for all outcomes. Access may be restricted where local laws or sanctions prohibit use. Users worldwide must ensure compliance with all applicable laws in their own jurisdictions. By using Keyring's services, participants acknowledge these risks, accept sole responsibility for their actions, and agree that Keyring's liability, if any, is limited to the fullest extent permitted by law.

About 1ndex by 1Token

1Token is a global technology provider for digital-asset investment managers, with operations across APAC, Europe and North America. The company supports more than US$20 billion in assets across over 100 institutional clients and holds SOC 2 Type I and Type II certifications.

Its award-winning Crypto Asset Management (CAM) system connects with CeFi and DeFi venues through APIs, bringing portfolio management, trading, risk control, fund operations and reporting into a single environment. The platform supports front-office teams with live positions, exposures and performance analytics; middle-office teams with portfolio operations, risk monitoring, shadow NAV and investor activity; and back-office teams with trade reconciliation, valuation and P&L reporting.

1ndex complements this infrastructure as 1Token's research and data platform for tracking, analysing and evaluating digital-asset investment strategies.

1ndex:

1Token:

About IPOR Fusion

Developed by IPOR Labs AG (Zug, Switzerland), IPOR Fusion is the onchain vault infrastructure built for institutional-grade on-chain yield strategies. Its modular architecture provides deterministic risk enforcement, per-client vault isolation, embedded compliance, and flexible configuration through composable modules called Fuses, integrated with leading on-chain protocols.

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