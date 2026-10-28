Docker Relaunches Partner Program To Deliver Connected AI Governance Across The Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Docker Navigator Partner Program brings fragmented agentic stacks together on a foundation enterprises can build on with trust

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Docker, Inc.®, the trusted platform for building software in the agentic era, today announced the relaunch of its partner program to deliver connected AI governance solutions that enterprises can trust. The Docker Navigator Partner Program brings channel and technology partners, cloud providers, and systems integrators together to address the challenge of fragmented AI stacks so customers can deploy agentic workflows with confidence and control. Accessible via the new Docker Navigator Portal, the program gives each partner type a defined role and shared go-to-market, introduces a new three-tier structure, and provides an additional AI Governance Growth Incentive. As part of the relaunch, Docker is also committing to publish reference architectures with partners to help simplify customer adoption and implementation.

“As enterprises race to deploy AI agents at scale, the stack that supports them is growing increasingly fragmented, such that no single vendor can realistically own it,” said Leon Jones, Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances at Docker, Inc.“The Docker Navigator Partner Program is designed to confront that reality and deliver a common framework where the pieces of the agentic stack come together. It builds on a foundation developers already trust and gives Docker's partners a clear path to helping their customers succeed with their AI initiatives.”

Designed for the Agentic Journey

Docker helps developers and enterprises contain and govern agents across the agentic stack, with Docker Hardened Images as the foundation the agent's code is built on, local and cloud Docker Sandboxes to isolate where it runs, Docker MCP Enterprise Gateway to manage what it can access, and Docker AI Governance to set enterprise-wide policy and control. True to Docker's heritage of openness, the company also works with partners across the industry so customers can pair these capabilities with other trusted solutions used across their workflows.

The Docker Navigator Partner Program embodies that commitment to openness and collaboration, giving partners a clear path from joining, onboarding, and enablement all the way through to pipeline generation, joint marketing, and co-selling. With Docker, partners can now expect:



A simple, easy-to-navigate portal. The new Docker Navigator Portal provides a single resource for partners to receive training and certification, access Docker's asset library, leverage market development funds, register deals, and verify tier status.



A clear, three-tier structure. The program includes three tiers - Crew, Explorer, and Navigator - with clearly defined requirements.



Better enablement, new certifications. Docker provides detailed enablement materials and new certifications for both technical and sales practitioners.



Dedicated partner marketing. Partners will have access to joint campaigns, market development funds, and educational events, including EMEA roadshows in London on November 3 and Milan on November 12, and an APAC deep-dive on November 18-19.

An additional AI Governance incentive. To help partners usher their customers more fully into the agentic era, Docker is also introducing a new AI Governance Growth Incentive, which gives partners at every tier additional margin for Docker AI Governance opportunities registered between October 1, 2026 and January 31, 2027, and closed by April 30, 2027.

Reference Architectures Built With Partners

As part of the relaunch, Docker reaffirms its commitment to creating and publishing joint reference architectures with its partners, so customers can see how a given agentic stack fits together and put it into practice for their organizations. Docker is already a founding participant in multiple initiatives aimed at developing valuable reference architectures for AI security workflows, including:



Agent Baseline. Docker is a founding creator of Agent Baseline, an open source, vendor-neutral framework published in collaboration with Snyk and Keycard that defines six security outcomes for enterprise AI agents, including the Secure Software Factory reference architecture.

Blueprint Alliance. Docker is also a founding member of the Blueprint Alliance, a cross-industry coalition formed in September to develop an open, multi-vendor reference architecture for securing AI agents.

Additional Supporting Quotes

“Exclusive Networks is proud to build on its long-standing partnership with Docker by joining the Docker Navigator Partner Program. As agentic AI creates new opportunities across the technology landscape, Navigator provides a strong platform to further strengthen our collaboration and accelerate growth together. We look forward to building on these strong foundations with Docker and capturing the opportunities ahead.” - Paul Eccleston, Chief Business Innovation Officer, Exclusive Networks

"AI agents install packages faster than any human can review them, and attackers have noticed. Socket Firewall runs inside Docker Sandboxes and screens every npm and pip install in the isolated environments where agents work, stopping malicious packages before they execute. We're glad to join the Docker Navigator Partner Program and bring that protection to our joint customers." - Feross Aboukhadijeh, CEO, Socket

About Docker

Docker is the platform at the center of how intelligent software gets built. For more than a decade, Docker has helped millions of developers and thousands of organizations build, ship, and run software consistently across any environment. Today, Docker is extending that same trust to the AI era, giving builders and organizations the confidence to adopt any model, tool, or agent without compromising security, governance, or control. Learn more at .

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