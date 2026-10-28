Radware Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results



Record quarterly revenue of $84.4 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year

Cloud ARR of $107 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.32; GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.11 Cash flow provided by continuing operations activities of $15.5 million dollars

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“We delivered another record quarter, highlighted by accelerating revenue growth and continued expansion of our cloud security business,” said Roy Zisapel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Radware.“Customer demand for our application security solutions is robust, as reflected in our cloud bookings and large deal activity. As we continue to expand our cloud security platform with new AI security capabilities, customers are increasingly adopting Radware to protect applications, APIs, infrastructure, and AI environments through a unified platform.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Q uarter 2026

Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $84.4 million:



Revenue in the Americas region was $39.6 million, an increase of 12% from $35.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $25.6 million, an increase of 12% from $22.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $19.2 million, an increase of 12% from $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2025.



GAAP net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations of $8.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $13.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $14.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

The appreciation of the Israeli shekel against the U.S. dollar had an adverse impact on expenses during the third quarter. Excluding the $4.6 million unfavorable impact of exchange rate movements in the third quarter of 2026, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations would have been $17.8 million and $0.41, respectively. This compares with the reported $14.8 million and $0.33 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025, representing year-over-year growth of 20% in non-GAAP net income from continuing operations and 24% in non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $421.5 million. Operating cash flow provided by continuing operations was $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call today, October 28, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2026 results and fourth quarter 2026 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following link: Q3 2026 earnings call registration link.

A replay of the call will be available within approximately 24 hours of the live event on the Investors section of Radware's website at: .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware's ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Any forward-looking statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs, projections, future financial performance, business strategies, market opportunities, and developments in our industry, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“target,” and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could.”

Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global market and economic conditions; our dependence on independent distributors; disruptions in our supply chain, including shortages of components or manufacturing capacity; our reliance on a limited number of vendors; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified personnel; intense competition in the cybersecurity and application delivery markets; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; risks related to defects, vulnerabilities or failures in our products or services, including cybersecurity incidents affecting our systems or those of our customers; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence technologies, including evolving regulatory frameworks, litigation exposure and reputational considerations; risks related to our information technology systems, including failures, disruptions or security breaches; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting or cloud-based services; risks related to the interoperability of our products; risks associated with our global operations; and geopolitical risks, including instability in the Middle East and Israel.

These factors are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, please refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website at or on Radware's website at .

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

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©2026 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

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