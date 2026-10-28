Nearly Half Of Canadians Report Being Targeted By Digital Fraud As Scammers Exploit Familiar Communications And Accounts
|Point in the customer lifecycle with highest volume of suspected digital fraud
|Percentage of all suspected digital fraud
|Percentage of transaction type suspected to be digital fraud
|Canada
|Account login
|42.4%
|1.7%
|Global
|Account login
|53.0%
|2.5%
Source: TransUnion global intelligence network
Although existing accounts are a primary target, the risks at account opening have not gone away. Synthetic identity fraud, where criminals combine real and fabricated information to create a false identity, accounted for more than 14% of onboarding credit losses in Canada, among accounts opened in Q4 2023 and measured through Q2 2025.
Together the findings illustrate how fraud risk can follow a customer throughout their relationship with a business. Fraudsters may target consumers when they open an account, return to it, update their information or make a transaction. That means businesses increasingly need to look for potential signs of fraud throughout the customer lifecycle.
Scams are driving fraud losses for Canadian businesses
The impact of scams is also being felt by Canadian businesses. Scam and authorized fraud, defined in the survey as a dishonest scheme intended to trick a person into giving up something of value, like account access, money or information, was the most frequently cited source of fraud losses among Canadian business leaders. More than one-third (34%) said it caused the most losses for their organizations in the past year.
The problem is also becoming more common. Among Canadian business leaders surveyed, 42% said scam or authorized fraud have increased over the past year, more than any other fraud type measured.
At the same time, nearly half (47%) of Canadian business leaders said they are extremely or very concerned that fraud risks are evolving faster than their organization's ability to detect and prevent them.
Scam/authorized fraud is the most frequently cited source of reported fraud loss
|Scam/authorized
|Synthetic identity
|First party
|Third party
|Account takeover
|Canada
|34%
|17%
|16%
|14%
|13%
|Global
|29%
|18%
|15%
|17%
|17%
Source: TransUnion business survey
“Protecting customers cannot stop once an account has been opened,” Sigfrid said.“Businesses need to keep looking for signs that something has changed when customers log in, manage their accounts or make transactions, while keeping those experiences streamlined for legitimate customers.”
Fraud concerns remain high heading into the holiday season
With the holiday season approaching, fraud is weighing on Canadians, with 59% of Canadians saying they are at least moderately concerned about being victimized by digital fraud this holiday season.
“During the holiday shopping season, consumers expect to see more communications about deals, delivery updates, emails, texts and general activity across their accounts, and fraudsters can use that increased activity to their advantage,” Sigfrid said.“Canadians should be especially mindful this holiday season by taking a moment to verify requests and protect their personal and login information to help reduce their risk of becoming a victim of fraud.”
To learn more about how TransUnion fraud prevention solutions can help businesses guard against fraud and reduce fraud losses, click here.
Methodology
TransUnion's H2 2026 Update to the Top Fraud Trends Report blends proprietary intelligence from TransUnion's global network with specially commissioned business and consumer surveys. The Canada business survey included 200 respondents and was conducted June 5–10, 2026, in partnership with Dynata. The Canada consumer survey included 1,000 adults and was conducted July 17–27, 2026, in partnership with Dynata.
About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries, including Canada, where we're the credit bureau of choice for the financial services ecosystem and most of Canada's largest banks. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this by providing an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care.
Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.
For more information visit:
For more information or to request an interview, contact:
Contact: Genevieve Grant
E-mail:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment