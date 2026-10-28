Stella-Jones To Participate In The 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the“Company”) today announced that Eric Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Silvana Travaglini, Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Industrials Conference in New York, NY, on Monday, November 16, 2026.
Management will host institutional investor meetings at the Conference, which can be arranged by contacting your RBC Capital Markets representative or ....
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure essential to the electrical distribution and transmission network, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent's major electrical utility companies with treated wood poles and crossarms, steel lattice towers and steel transmission poles, as well as North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.
Contact
| Stella-Jones – Head Office
3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., # 300
Saint-Laurent, Québec H4R 2J8
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
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| Investor Relations
David Galison
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (647) 618-2709
...
| Media
Stephanie Corrente
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
...
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