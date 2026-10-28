Stella-Jones To Participate In The 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Management will host institutional investor meetings at the Conference, which can be arranged by contacting your RBC Capital Markets representative or ....

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure essential to the electrical distribution and transmission network, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent's major electrical utility companies with treated wood poles and crossarms, steel lattice towers and steel transmission poles, as well as North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

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