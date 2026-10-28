Digbi Health Announces ASRA, A Precision Biology-Powered Agentic Care Operating System Unifying Metabolic, Inflammatory, And Hormonal Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on three years of development and testing and billions of linked biological, clinical, lifestyle, and behavioral data points, ASRA brings together Precision Biology, AI-driven operations, and clinician-supervised care.

The platform serves employees at more than 300 employers and health plans as Digbi reports its third consecutive year of revenue growth exceeding 100%, achieving profitability and positive cash flow.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digbi Health, a precision biology care company serving employers and health plans, today announced ASRA, the first agentic care operating system.

ASRA unifies care for obesity, diabetes, hypertension, gastrointestinal disorders, and women's hormonal health through a single architecture integrating precision nutrition, lifestyle interventions, and clinically appropriate pharmacotherapy.

Digital and tele-health care extend in-person care; agentic care extends digital health care. Within ASRA, secure AI agents perform the operational tasks of care across its full arc, from outreach, enrollment, and engagement to personalized nutrition and lifestyle guidance based on each individual's biology, to clinical support, while every clinical decision remains with coaches and clinicians.

What distinguishes ASRA is the precision biology intelligence plus AI-powered care.

ASRA is the result of three years of development and testing on a dataset that Digbi believes is unmatched among care delivery platforms: billions of data points spanning gut microbiome, genetics, blood laboratory results, medical and pharmacy claims, real-world GLP-1 effectiveness, nourishment-scored meals, lifestyle, engagement, continuous glucose monitoring and connected digital devices-all linked at the level of the individual member. This integrated view allows ASRA to go beyond generic health recommendations.

Why it matters for employers

ASRA enables an employer to consolidate the point solutions it currently purchases for obesity, diabetes, hypertension, digestive health and women's health into a single platform; to structure GLP-1 and HRT programs for both access and funding; to manage diabetes and hypertension supplies; and to connect to payer and claims systems for claims analysis and PBM integration. ASRA treats high-cost claimants, who are typically co-morbid across metabolic, inflammatory, and hormonal conditions, through one care architecture rather than through parallel programs that do not share data.

Because ASRA already runs Digbi's programs for close to 300 employers, a new employer goes live in weeks rather than quarters, and members migrate from underperforming digital programs onto ASRA without a gap in care. Consolidation becomes a sequence of migrations to a single platform, not a series of vendor replacements.

"Employers have spent years managing fragmented point solutions, facing escalating healthcare costs while seeking sustainable access to GLP-1 treatments. They have struggled to measure effectiveness, resulting in poor engagement and limited visibility into claims. ASRA consolidates these solutions on a single platform, allowing employers to tailor GLP-1 care to their access and funding needs. It also efficiently measures engagement, outcomes, and claims. For individuals, ASRA moves away from generic care plans that often fail those whose ethnicity, sex, genetics, or lifestyle diverge from the average patient. The essence of ASRA is to provide precision biology care for everyone, not just a select few.” - Ranjan Sinha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Digbi Health

GLP Compass: a flexible architecture for GLP-1 access and funding

Within ASRA, GLP Compass provides employers with a flexible technology and process architecture to design their own GLP-1 access and funding model, ranging from fully PBM-integrated to PBM-light, and from employer cash-pay to defined contribution. Every model includes nationwide digital and telehealth access to prescribing physicians for GLP-1 care and for the clinical management of hormone replacement therapy in perimenopausal and midlife women, managing weight and hormonal health together.

Extending Agentic Care to Health Plans

For health plans and other healthcare enterprises, ASRA provides an architecture for member activation, sustained engagement, medication adherence, care-gap outreach, and coordination between clinical visits.

The platform is designed to connect clinical interventions with measurable outcomes and healthcare utilization, helping organizations align quality improvement with medical spending.

ASRA can also support the collection and organization of member-authorized laboratory results, blood-pressure measurements, and other clinical indicators. Where validated under applicable reporting requirements, such information may supplement data used in HEDIS and Medicare Advantage Star Ratings initiatives.

These capabilities create opportunities for health plans to improve continuity of care while reducing the operational burden of population health management.

Enterprise-Grade Security, Privacy and AI Governance

ASRA is built for the security, privacy, and governance requirements of employers and health plans.

Digbi's SOC 2 Type II-audited, HIPAA-aligned infrastructure uses governed, member-specific data access, role-based permissions, audit trails, and safeguards designed to prevent unauthorized disclosure.

Digbi contractually prohibits the use of customer health data to train third-party foundation models . AI agents operate within defined permissions and access member information only as authorized for their assigned tasks. ASRA's architecture is designed to scale improvements in care operations across customers without exposing one employer's employee health information to another.

Employers receive authorized population-level insights rather than unrestricted access to individual medical records. Clinical decisions remain under qualified professional oversight, supported by AI monitoring, escalation protocols, and governance controls.

A New Economic Model for Personalized Healthcare

Digbi evaluates its programs through clinical outcomes, member engagement, healthcare utilization and claims-based measures. Its precision biology care programs are supported by published clinical research and actuarial analyses examining health outcomes and spending.

ASRA extends that foundation to scale personalized care without proportional growth in administrative and clinical support resources.

Digbi reports its third consecutive year of revenue growth exceeding 100% and has achieved profitability and positive cash flow, demonstrating the commercial progress of its evolving care delivery model.

Nationwide Availability

ASRA powers Digbi's care programs, available across all 50 states. Digbi reaches more than 30 million eligible individuals through relationships serving over 300 employers and health plans, supported by a nationwide network of more than 700 clinicians and coaches.

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health is the precision biology care company unifying metabolic and inflammatory care - including obesity, cardiometabolic, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory disorders. These illnesses share a root cause: a mismatch between an individual's biology and the one-size-fits-all lifestyle guidance they've been given.

Digbi combines the gut microbiome, genetics, advanced blood biomarkers, and continuous digital health data to build a unique biological profile for each individual and identify what is driving their disease. AI then personalizes lifestyle treatment and, when needed, clinical treatment, delivered through the first precision-biology AI-orchestrated national telehealth platform.

Through Digbi Labs, we invest in our vision of making chronic illness optional and advancing healthspan - partnering with leading universities, pharmaceutical companies, and scientific and clinical laboratories, running distributed human trials and publishing peer-reviewed research on genetics, the gut microbiome, and the use of AI to deliver care that is safe, cost-effective, and accessible.

Digbi's healthcare cost reduction is documented in multiple peer-reviewed actuarial claims studies. Digbi is accessible to 30 million individuals through more than 300 employers and health plans.

Media Contact

Aniiket Sengar VP Marketing Operations...

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