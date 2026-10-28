Seychelles: President Herminie Stands With Family Of Missing Coast Guard Serviceman

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Days after the Seychelles Defence Forces formally ended the search for two Seychelles Coast Guard servicemen missing at sea since 16 September, the President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie, visited the Larue family home at Anse Aux Pins this morning to stand with the family of Denis Oreddy.

The President spent time with Mr Oredy's loved ones, including his mother and his seven-month-old daughter, offering comfort at a moment of profound grief and uncertainty.

"No family should face this alone. The Government stands by them." President Herminie said.

The President will also visit the family of the second serviceman to extend the same support.

The thoughts and prayers of the President and the people of Seychelles remain with both families.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="State House Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo