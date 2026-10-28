Foodchain ID Celebrates 30 Years Of Keeping The Food Supply Chain Safe And Transparent

FoodChain ID's celebratory 30th anniversary logo

From pioneering DNA-based GMO testing to AI-powered risk intelligence, FoodChain ID marks three decades of scientific expertise for the global food industry.

FAIRFIELD, IA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FoodChain ID, a global provider of technology, insights and expertise for the food industry, celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of helping businesses keep the global food supply chain safe and transparent.

Founded in 1996 as Genetic ID in Iowa, USA, the company emerged at a pivotal moment for the food industry. As genetically modified crops entered global markets, food producers faced growing demands for transparency and reliable verification. Genetic ID responded by pioneering commercial DNA-based GMO testing in North America, establishing a foundation of scientific rigor, accuracy and integrity that continues to define FoodChain ID today.

What began as a specialized laboratory has evolved into a global organization serving more than 40,000 customers across over 100 countries. Through strategic expansion, innovation and the integration of complementary expertise, FoodChain ID has built a comprehensive portfolio of assurance services and technology solutions. Its offerings range from testing and certification to SaaS platforms, expert-curated databases and AI-driven intelligence that support product development, regulatory compliance and the broader food supply chain.

“Reaching our 30th anniversary is a testament to the dedication of our people and the customers who have trusted us to help keep the food supply chain safe and transparent for 30 years,” said Conor Kearney, CEO at FoodChain ID.“From pioneering DNA-based GMO testing in a small laboratory in Iowa to becoming a global organization, we have grown alongside the food industry, expanding our expertise and technology to support customers from farm to finished product.”

Today, the company supports organizations across the food supply chain, from agricultural producers and ingredient suppliers to manufacturers and global brands, helping them meet evolving regulatory requirements, demonstrate compliance, protect brand reputation and bring safe products to market with confidence.

FoodChain ID extends its sincere gratitude to the employees, customers and partners who have shaped its legacy over the past three decades. Their dedication and collaboration remain at the heart of its work as it carries its mission forward: to keep the food supply chain safe and transparent.

ENDS

About FoodChain ID

FoodChain ID is a trusted provider to over 40,000 companies across the global supply chain. The company delivers technology-enabled solutions and technical expertise to keep the food supply chain safe, compliant and transparent. Service areas include product development, regulatory compliance, food safety certification, product certification and testing. Learn more at .

Michelle Lansdowne

FoodChain ID

+44 7385381422

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Celebratory 30th Anniversary Video

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FoodChain ID Celebrates 30 Years of Keeping the Food Supply Chain Safe and Transparent News Provided By FoodChain ID October 28, 2026, 09:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry



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