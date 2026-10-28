TwinMeta Recruits 12 'Genesis Twinkers' to Join Its First GFT Project

TwinMeta Recruits 12 'Genesis Twinkers' to Join Its First GFT Project

TwinMeta Recruits 12 'Genesis Twinkers' to Join Its First GFT Project

Selected creators receive lifetime profile badges and $1,000 each to promote their first project, linking limited-edition merchandise with digital ownership

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TwinMeta is recruiting 12 Genesis Twinkers to participate in its first project featuring GFT (Goods Fused Token), a model that combines physical merchandise with digital proof of ownership.The program is open to creators who want to expand their artwork and content into physical merchandise while building new ways for fans to collect, own, and support their work. Recruitment details and application information are available at the official website, genesistwinker.The 12 selected creators will receive a lifetime-exclusive Genesis Twinker profile badge, along with $1,000 in promotional support per person for their first project.These benefits are reserved exclusively for Genesis Twinkers and will not be available to standard Twinkers. They are intended to recognize early participants and help support the promotion of their first projects.The recruitment initiative is based on the idea that, even in the age of AI, the stories of creators and the relationships they build with fans can retain unique value.By launching GFT projects together with its first group of creators, TwinMeta plans to create an experience in which purchasing a creative work can develop into long-term ownership and continued support.GFT stands for Goods Fused Token, referring to a token-based model that connects physical merchandise with digital proof of ownership.A standard GFT package consists of three elements: a T-shirt featuring a creator's work, an NFC-enabled TwinCard, and a digital GFT. These three components are connected as a single product, enabling fans to own the physical item while also accessing and verifying related digital information.Users can tap the TwinCard with a smartphone or scan the TwinCode attached to the T-shirt to access the corresponding GFT page.The page provides information such as the artwork, edition number, rarity, and current owner.Another defining feature of GFT is that each creator has a fixed issuance quantity.Fans therefore own one item from an officially issued limited edition and can use digital proof of ownership to verify their connection to that work.The model is designed to distinguish officially issued collectibles even in an environment where digital images can be easily copied, while also preserving the meaning of limited issuance.TwinMeta believes that scarcity becomes more meaningful when it is connected to the creator's story.A piece by a creator a fan followed before they became widely known, content that once brought comfort, or a record of a challenge that fans supported together can carry meaning far beyond the design itself.GFT is an attempt to connect those relationships with verifiable collectibles.The relationship between fans and creators is also designed to continue after the initial purchase.On the platform, creators are called Twinkers, while card owners are known as Linkers.Once per day, a Linker can send CP (Create Power) to a Twinker as a form of support. The feature allows fans who own a creator's work to continue showing interest in and support for the creator's future activities.In this way, fixed issuance creates a limited collecting experience, digital proof of ownership demonstrates the connection between the work and its owner, and CP extends the relationship beyond the purchase itself.Through these three elements, TwinMeta aims to transform merchandise into a medium through which relationships between creators and fans can continue over time.As AI becomes increasingly capable of producing text and images, creators are being pushed into competition with technology on speed and polish.But the reasons fans choose a particular work can also include the time they have spent following a creator and the emotional connection they have formed with that person's story.Through GFT, TwinMeta is proposing a model that captures the value of those relationships across both physical and digital experiences.The first projects from the 12 Genesis Twinkers will serve as the starting point for putting this concept into practice.TwinMeta plans to develop a model in which ownership of limited-edition works leads to continued support, and that support, in turn, helps sustain future creative activity.More information about GFT and the Genesis Twinker recruitment program is available at genesistwinker.

Yongil Choi

TWINMETA INC

+82 10-3358-8983

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TwinMeta Recruits 12 'Genesis Twinkers' to Join Its First GFT Project News Provided By KiwiPR October 28, 2026, 09:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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