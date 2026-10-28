Johanna Johnson's Expressions Of Faith, Hope, And Love Pairs Poems Of Loss With Calls To Gratitude

describes as threats to family life and salvation by Johanna Johnson

Laughter, bereavement, and warnings about worldly desires shape a collection exploring everyday life through a Christian view of good and evil.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loss and laughter share space in Johanna Johnson's Expressions of Faith, Hope, and Love: The Heartfelt Ramblings of a Hurting Heart. The poetry collection addresses the death of loved ones alongside reasons for gratitude, bringing painful experiences into a broader consideration of faith. Its perspective joins an appreciation for life's blessings with a direct warning about influences the book describes as threats to family life and salvation.

The collection's emotional range is an important part of that approach. Johnson makes room for humor, presenting laughter as good for the soul, while acknowledging the sorrow that poems about bereavement may stir.

These subjects are not treated as separate from religious belief. They sit alongside a recognition of what people have to be thankful for, with the book attributing all goodness to a loving, merciful God.

Readers interested in religious poetry about mourning will also encounter an emphasis on appreciation rather than loss alone.

That attention to blessings is balanced by a forceful account of spiritual danger. The book identifies Satan as the source of evil and describes his promises as deceptive: seemingly wonderful offers that conceal destructive consequences.

Within this Christian framework, harm extends beyond individual unhappiness to the preservation of family life and the hope of salvation. The stakes are explicitly eternal, with Heaven presented as the desired destination and hell as a place from which there is no return.

Johnson's warning gives particular attention to worldliness and the constant desire for more. The collection portrays those desires as ways that destructive influence can enter a person's life, rather than simply as ordinary ambitions.

Its distinction between attractive promises and their ultimate consequences gives readers a specific moral question to consider: whether what appears desirable supports or undermines the spiritual direction they seek.

The response urged by the book is neither indifference to wrongdoing nor participation in it. Johnson acknowledges that the nastiness of the world can provoke anger, but counsels noticing it and steering clear.

This makes the collection relevant to readers interested in how religious convictions inform responses to troubling behavior, not only how faith accompanies private sorrow.

Its counsel places recognition and restraint together.

For readers drawn to openly Christian reflections, the collection brings both consolation and admonition to familiar subjects. It leaves room for a chuckle and for tears while asking that ordinary experiences be understood in relation to God, temptation, and the choices that shape a spiritual life.

Johanna Johnson is the author of this faith-centered poetry collection, which addresses bereavement, gratitude, and the relationship between everyday choices and salvation.

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Johanna Johnson's Expressions of Faith, Hope, and Love Pairs Poems of Loss with Calls to Gratitude News Provided By BrightKey PR October 28, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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