In Dogs We Trust

Rossi exemplifies loyalty without condition, a reminder of the values that unite us.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amid a nation that proudly honors military service and sacrifice, the upcoming TV special“In Dogs We Trust” shines a light on the remarkable story of Rossi, a Military Working Dog (MWD) whose dedication and courage left a lasting impact on all who served alongside him.At its heart, the special is a tribute to loyalty, service, and the enduring partnerships forged in the line of duty. Rossi's legacy serves as a powerful reminder that courage is not always measured by words, and that some of the strongest acts of devotion come from those who ask for nothing in return."In Dogs We Trust" honors not only Rossi and his handler, Chris, but also the countless military working dogs and handlers who have faithfully served our nation. Through compelling storytelling, the program seeks to foster greater awareness and appreciation for the vital role these teams play in safeguarding lives and supporting military operations around the world.As production moves forward, the project welcomes opportunities to collaborate with organizations, companies, and individuals who share a commitment to honoring military service and preserving the stories of these remarkable animals. By bringing greater visibility to military working dogs and their handlers, In Dogs We Trust aims to inspire conversations about service, loyalty, and the values that continue to strengthen communities across the country.Through Rossi's journey, audiences will be invited to reflect on the meaning of commitment, sacrifice, and trust, and to recognize the extraordinary contributions of those who serve, whether on two legs or four.

Annette Morecraft

Concept Creationz LLC

+1 206-391-0475

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'In Dogs We Trust': Patriotism Through a Canine Lens News Provided By Concept Creationz LLC October 28, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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