Solani Introduces Recovery Skincare For The Overload Era

The prestige skincare brand debuts the Recovery System, pairing postbiotic and antioxidant care with a philosophy that puts the formula before hero ingredients.

- Kabir Sawlani, Founder & CEOHINSDALE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The prestige skincare brand debuts the Recovery System, pairing postbiotic and antioxidant care with a formulation philosophy that prioritizes the complete formula over individual hero ingredients.Solani introduces The Recovery System, pairing Ecosystem Elixir, a postbiotic recovery mist, with Solace Oil, a Treatment Oil. The prestige skincare brand's core belief:“Your skin isn't failing. It's overloaded.”Modern life asks more of skin. Beauty can add its own demands: another active, another step, another concern to correct. Solani calls this the Overload Era, where environmental exposure and daily stress meet the pressure to constantly optimize.Its response is Recovery Skincare. For people who have invested time, attention, and money in understanding their skin, Solani offers a reason to reconsider what it needs. The debut brings that perspective into two complementary formulas, each with a defined purpose, designed to be used individually or together.Ecosystem Elixir | Postbiotic Recovery MistEcosystem Elixir supports hydration and the skin's microbiome environment. Its formula combines a dual-ferment postbiotic system, ectoin and niacinamide, in a daily mist.100 mL / 3.4 fl oz | $98Solace Oil | Treatment OilSolace Oil provides antioxidant support and helps reduce moisture loss. Its squalane-rich formulation combines tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, an oil-soluble form of vitamin C, with bakuchiol and complementary antioxidants intended for daily use.30 mL / 1 fl oz | $108Founder Kabir Sawlani's experience with reactive skin led him to reconsider his own routine.“At a certain point, I stopped asking what else I could add to my routine and started asking what my skin actually needed,” says Sawlani.“That question became the foundation of Solani. We wanted to bring the same ambition to recovery that beauty brings to transformation.”“Skin Alchemy for the Overload Era” expresses Solani's ambition to bring science, formulation, and sensory experience together in service of recovery.Behind that ambition is a formulation philosophy:“Architecture is the Active.” Solani considers ingredient selection, concentration, compatibility, texture, and delivery together. The emphasis is on how the complete formula is built, how it performs, and how it feels to use.The Recovery System launches at solani, with Ecosystem Elixir and Solace Oil available individually.About SolaniSolani is a prestige skincare brand creating Recovery Skincare for the Overload Era. Founded by Kabir Sawlani, the brand draws on a family lineage of healers, physicians, and pharmacists. His own experience with reactive skin shaped Solani's focus on recovery, bringing together formulation science, sensory experience, and intelligent restraint. Its debut Recovery System includes Ecosystem Elixir, a postbiotic recovery mist, and Solace Oil, a Treatment Oil. Learn more at solani.

Jody Green

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Solani Introduces Recovery Skincare for the Overload Era News Provided By Solani October 28, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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