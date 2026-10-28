Minds Matter Colorado Names Chad Cookinham Executive Director

Veteran Denver education and nonprofit leader to guide the 22-year-old college access program as it expands support for students into college and beyond

- Chad Cookinham, Executive Director of Minds Matter Colorado

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minds Matter Colorado, a college access and mentoring program for high-achieving students from low-income families, today announced that Chad Cookinham has been named its new Executive Director. Cookinham brings more than two decades of experience in education and nonprofit leadership, most recently as Executive Director of the Corporate Work Study Program at Arrupe Jesuit High School.

Cookinham joins Minds Matter Colorado at a time of growth. The organization serves 114 students from 24 high schools across the Denver metro area, and in 22 years, 100% of its students have graduated high school on time and been admitted to four-year colleges with scholarships. It is now expanding from a three-year program into a seven-year model that will support students through college.

His track record of building teams and strengthening the systems and finances that let programs last, positions the organization for its next chapter. The appointment brings stable, long-term leadership to Minds Matter Colorado.

“I'm so excited to join Minds Matter Colorado and to work alongside this dedicated team and, most importantly, the amazing students and families we serve,” said Cookinham.“My career has been built on a simple belief that talent and drive are distributed equally, but opportunity is not. Young people already have greatness within them; our job is to make sure they have the opportunities and support to show and grow that greatness. I take that responsibility very seriously, and I'm grateful to join an organization that has been doing this work well for more than 20 years.”

Cookinham began his career as a high school teacher in the United States and Ecuador. He went on to coach school and district leaders, develop educational programs, and build partnerships that expanded opportunities for students. At Arrupe Jesuit High School, he helped grow the Corporate Work Study Program to more than 125 corporate partners, giving over 430 students each year real professional experience.

His leadership has centered on building capable teams, developing the people within them, and strengthening the systems and financial sustainability organizations need to expand their impact. At Minds Matter Colorado, he will build on that work as students and mentors prepare for college and beyond.

Starting in 10th grade, each Minds Matter Colorado student is paired one-to-one with a college-educated volunteer mentor for three years. Students meet every Monday night for an evidence-based curriculum covering identity and communication skills, test prep, college essays, financial aid, and applications. Each student also attends two fully funded summer programs on college campuses, which helps address the“undermatching” that leads many talented low-income students to apply to less selective schools than their records warrant.

The program is about 98% volunteer-driven, powered by more than 180 volunteers and a small staff, so donor dollars go further. Minds Matter Colorado is the third-oldest of 14 chapters in the national Minds Matter network, with programming built around Colorado's students. Its new College & Career Success pilot, the first step toward the seven-year model, currently supports 10 alumni at CU Boulder.

About Chad Cookinham

Chad Cookinham has been active in Denver's nonprofit community for many years, including six years as Board Chair of Prodigy Ventures. He currently serves on the board of Compass Academy and is a graduate of Leadership Denver. He holds a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and a Master of Public Policy from the University of Michigan. Chad and his wife, Mary Cipollone, met during college orientation and have been together ever since. They live in Denver with their two children and love spending time outdoors enjoying all that Colorado has to offer.

About Minds Matter Colorado

Founded in 2004, Minds Matter Colorado connects driven and determined high school students from low-income families with the people, preparation, and possibilities to succeed in college, create their future, and change the world. Through a three-year, volunteer-powered program of one-on-one mentoring, college readiness curriculum, and fully funded summer experiences on college campuses, Minds Matter Colorado serves 114 students from 29 high schools across the Denver metro area. Since its founding, 100% of its students have graduated high school on time and been admitted to four-year colleges and universities with scholarships. Minds Matter Colorado is one of 14 chapters of the national Minds Matter network. Learn more at mindsmatterco.



Becca Cooper Leebove

ShuBu Creative Group

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Minds Matter Colorado Names Chad Cookinham Executive Director News Provided By ShuBu Creative October 28, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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