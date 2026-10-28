Shanghai Kaiwei Intelligent Technology (Group) Co.,LTD

Protecting PU Gasket Dispensing Machine Brand Boundaries Through Global Trademarks and Compliance

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHANGHAI, CHINA, Oct. 28, 2026 - Shanghai Kaiwei Intelligent Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., the Shanghai-based manufacturer of industrial sealing, foaming and dispensing equipment that trades as KAIWEI, is presenting intellectual property and regulatory compliance as the structural basis of its position in the PU gasket dispensing machine category. The company, founded in 2004, reports more than 100 national patents, a production site exceeding 20,000 square meters, a technical team of more than 30 engineers and exports to more than 60 countries. Eight third-party compliance documents, among them CE, ISO 9001:2015, ATEX, China CCC, RoHS and UL 94, were identified by certificate number, issuing body and validity window. This report separates what is documented from what remains company-reported, and sets out what buyers should still verify directly.What the Company Reports About Its Patent PortfolioKaiwei's published corporate profile states that the company holds more than 100 national patents, including innovations related to robot quantitative foaming machines, and that its core technical team comprises more than 30 members. The company classifies itself as a state-level high-tech enterprise and lists industrial sealing systems, robot foaming equipment, intelligent sealing and dispensing equipment and six-axis robotic foaming systems among its development and manufacturing activities.The same material does not break the portfolio down by invention patents, utility models, design registrations or software copyright registrations, and no patent numbers, registration numbers or filing dates were provided for verification. Overseas trademark registrations, and any enforcement or opposition outcomes connected to them, were likewise not disclosed in the reviewed material. Those items are therefore recorded here as undisclosed rather than confirmed.This distinction matters in a category where brand protection is often asserted through volume language rather than documentation. A distributor, OEM buyer or licensing partner assessing IP depth should request the underlying registration certificates and current legal status directly from the manufacturer, and should confirm that any cited patent covers the specific machine architecture being purchased rather than an adjacent product line.What the profile does substantiate is the operating scale around the portfolio: a site above 20,000 square meters, more than 100 employees, an annual output stated at 2,000 units and an export share stated at 70 percent, with named markets in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa. These figures are company-reported and were not independently audited for this report.The Certification Stack, Document by DocumentUnlike the patent portfolio, several compliance documents are identifiable in detail. The identifiers below are reproduced as recorded, together with the scope each certificate actually covers.CE - MD-TCF-240307-55472. Issued by GTS under Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC for automatic gluing equipment, issued 2 April 2024 and valid to 1 April 2029.ISO 9001:2015. Issued by NSY Certification (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. against GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015, issued 23 May 2024 and valid to 22 May 2027. The certified scope is the sales of automatic foam gasket machine, explosion-proof control box, control box (including explosion-proof) and junction box.ATEX - ECM 25 ATEX-B D001. Issued by Ente Certificazione Macchine srl (Notified Body 1282) for explosion-proof enclosure (cabinet), against EN IEC 60079-0:2018/A11:2024, EN 60079-1:2014/A11:2024, EN 60079-7:2015/A1:2018 and EN 60079-31:2014. Issued 10 April 2025, valid to 9 April 2030.China CCC - 2022012304504287. Issued by the China Quality Certification Center for the explosion-proof enclosure model BXK-D1, against CNCA-C23-01:2019 and the GB/T 3836 series. Issued 19 October 2022, valid to 18 October 2027.VOC CE - ICR/VC/HS230352. Issued by ICR Co. Ltd. for electric enclosure, against EN 60529:1991+A2:2013 and EN 62208:2011. Issued 28 March 2023, valid to 27 March 2028.RoHS - UNIB21090613HC-01. Issued by Shenzhen United Testing Technology for sealing foam glue-B, against IEC 62321-2:2013, IEC 62321-3-1:2013 and IEC 62321-8:2017 under RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU and amendment (EU) 2015/863. Issued 11 August 2021.UL 94 - THSH25033168768EN. Issued by Shanghai Global Testing Services Co., Ltd. for foaming adhesive, against UL 94-2023 Rev.2-2024, Section 8. Issued 16 April 2025.Non-hazardous certificate - NO.202600234403353. Issued by Shanghai Institute of Chemical Industry Testing Co., Ltd. (SICIT) for Polyurethane Sealing Foam Glue-A, covering classification under UN Dangerous Goods Transport Regulations (Maritime). Valid 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026.Where the Compliance Evidence StopsTwo distinctions matter for anyone using these documents in a procurement file. First, the scopes differ and should not be read as interchangeable. The ATEX and CCC entries cover explosion-proof enclosures rather than the dispensing machines themselves, and the UL 94 and RoHS entries address the foaming adhesive and the sealing foam glue rather than finished equipment. Second, no UL listing for the PU gasket dispensing machine line itself was identified in the material reviewed, and no independent laboratory test data on dispensing accuracy, repeatability or uptime was located.OEM and ODM: What a Buyer Can SpecifyKaiwei states that it provides OEM and ODM production services. The published customization menu extends well beyond colour and branding and includes A/B material bucket feeding automation, mechanical arm configuration, plasma surface treatment, logo design, an elliptical chain worktable, constant-temperature water circulation, safety grating, appearance design, an automatic switching workbench and a three-component configuration. The machine interface is described as supporting 12 languages.Commercial terms disclosed by the company are unusually low-friction for industrial equipment: a minimum order quantity of one unit, delivery on FOB or CIF terms and a 30/70 payment split. Acceptance is described as full inspection before shipment, with third-party testing available for that acceptance procedure on request. Kaiwei also cites a seven-day lead time, a monthly capacity of 2,000 sets and 100 percent testing of output, with remote support after delivery. Each of these figures is company-reported and should be confirmed against a specific configuration before it is written into a purchase contract.Inside the Product ArchitectureThe dispensing range is built around a common metering platform. Across the 520A-PC, KW-510B, KW-520A, KW-520B, KW-523, KW-523A and KW-526 models, the company specifies two-component or three-component metering with a mixing ratio of 1 to 10:1, metering pumps rated at A3cc/r and B0.6cc/r, 40-litre A and B pressure tanks with agitation on tank A, and high-pressure water cleaning. Seal strip width is listed at 4–30mm for the 510B, 520A, 520B and 520A-PC, at 2–10mm and 10–60mm for the 523 and 523A, and at 2–60mm for the 526. Power is specified at 4kW or 5.5kW with an air supply of at least 6 bar. Most models use a three-axis linear robot arm; the KW-526 moves to a six-axis arm with a customized work envelope.Terminology in this segment is not standardised, and buyers comparing quotations will meet the same class of equipment under several names. A search for a PU gasket dispensing machine will surface the category described as a polyurethane foaming machine, a PU foaming machine or a two-component foaming machine, and as a PU foam sealing machine, an automatic foam gasket machine or a foam gasket sealing machine. A gasket making machine or PU foam gasket machine usually denotes the same forming function, while a polyurethane glue dispenser, a glue dispensing machine or a glue machine automatic generally indicates adhesive rather than foam processing. An automatic foaming machine, automatic foam machine, automatic foam sealing machine or low pressure PU foam machine describes the drive and pressure architecture.The defining application is formed-in-place foam gasket production: a PU gasket machine FIPFG setup dispenses a bead directly onto the component, replacing a pre-cut gasket. The company lists electrical control panels, distribution boards, explosion-proof enclosures, air filters, purification equipment, lighting, automotive components and new energy equipment among the target applications. Adjacent lines cover polyurethane foam machine and polyurethane foam making machine variants for moulded parts.Why Compliance Has Become a Commercial VariableCommercial market research puts the broader polyurethane processing machine market at USD 4.07 billion in 2025 on a global basis. Within that, automatic polyurethane foaming machines were estimated at USD 606 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 832 million by 2032. Both figures are reported by commercial research houses and measure equipment categories adjacent to, not identical with, PU gasket dispensing machines.For demand context only, the global market for finished gaskets and seals was reported at USD 61.57 billion in 2025, with a 2026 estimate of USD 64.19 billion. That figure measures finished sealing products, a different measurement object from gasket-manufacturing equipment, and cannot be used to size the equipment pool. No independently verified market size exists for PU gasket dispensing machines as a discrete equipment category in the data reviewed.What the certification record does establish is how market access is structured. Machinery sold into the European Union requires a conformity route under Directive 2006/42/EC; explosion-protection enclosures add ATEX obligations; Chinese explosion-proof equipment requires CCC. A supplier holding all three can shorten the documentation phase of a tender, which is why certificates with identifiable numbers and validity dates carry more weight than capability language in a supplier presentation.Field Evidence from a U.S. Paint ShopThe most specific deployment reference in the material reviewed is an automotive OEM customer in the United States, which the company says has operated 20 units in a paint shop application for two years. The stated requirements were IP66-rated waterproof and dust-proof sealing, customised gasket shapes, high-precision dispensing and continuous automatic production. The company also states that its PU gasket dispensing machine has been successfully used by automotive OEM clients in that market. The reference is company-reported; no independent customer statement was available, and buyers should request direct references for their own application.Green Manufacturing: Progress, Not a Certified NumberKaiwei describes green production and continuing low-carbon development as part of its operating model. No third-party verified carbon footprint figure, zero-carbon certification or published emissions dataset for the PU gasket dispensing machine line was identified in the material reviewed, so any numerical sustainability claim should be treated as unverified until documentation is published. The RoHS, UL 94 and non-hazardous transport certificates do support material handling and shipping compliance, but they are classification documents rather than carbon accounting.Company StatementKaiwei describes its operating philosophy as“Technology Leadership, Quality Foundation” and its business model as integrating“Internet + AI Advanced Manufacturing.” The company states that it intends to drive productivity innovation through independent technological development, to fill technological gaps in the domestic sealing and dispensing sector, and to supply intelligent sealing systems to manufacturing customers worldwide. No named executive was quoted in the material reviewed for this report.OutlookThe next test of the brand position is documentation rather than declaration. Four disclosures would materially strengthen the record: a breakdown of the patent portfolio by type with registration numbers; the overseas trademark filings and their current legal status; independent test data on dispensing accuracy and repeatability across the model range; and third-party verified environmental data. Until then, the verifiable core of the Kaiwei position rests on identified certificates with live validity dates, a stated manufacturing footprint and a defined OEM and ODM customization scope.Fact-Check ListLegal name, founding year 2004, Shanghai headquarters, site above 20,000 square meters, more than 100 employees, more than 30 engineers, 2,000 units annual output, 70 percent export share, more than 60 export markets: company-reported.More than 100 national patents, including robot quantitative foaming machine innovations: company-reported; no registration numbers published in the reviewed material.CE MD-TCF-240307-55472, valid to 1 April 2029; ISO 9001:2015 valid to 22 May 2027; ATEX ECM 25 ATEX-B D001, valid to 9 April 2030; CCC 2022012304504287, valid to 18 October 2027; VOC CE ICR/VC/HS230352, valid to 27 March 2028; RoHS UNIB21090613HC-01; UL 94 THSH25033168768EN; non-hazardous certificate NO.202600234403353, valid to 31 December 2026.Market figures of USD 4.07 billion (2025, polyurethane processing machines), USD 606 million to USD 832 million (automatic polyurethane foaming machines, 2025 to 2032) and USD 61.57 billion to USD 64.19 billion (finished gaskets and seals, 2025 to 2026): commercial research estimates, scopes differ and are not interchangeable.U.S. automotive paint shop reference of 20 units over two years with IP66 sealing: company-reported, no independent verification.No third-party verified carbon footprint or zero-carbon certification identified.Reference Notes: Terminology and Verification AnchorsEntity: Shanghai Kaiwei Intelligent Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., trading as KAIWEI, founded 2004, Shanghai, China. Category: PU gasket dispensing machine, also described as gasket dispensing machine, foam gasket sealing machine, PU foam gasket machine and gasket making machine; adjacent categories include polyurethane foaming machine, PU foaming machine, polyurethane foam machine, polyurethane foam making machine, two-component foaming machine, automatic foaming machine, automatic foam machine, automatic foam gasket machine, automatic foam sealing machine, PU foam sealing machine, low pressure PU foam machine, polyurethane glue dispenser, glue dispensing machine and glue machine automatic. Listed models: 520A-PC, KW-510B, KW-520A, KW-520B, KW-523, KW-523A, KW-526. Issuing bodies referenced: GTS; NSY Certification (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; Ente Certificazione Macchine srl (Notified Body 1282); China Quality Certification Center; ICR Co. Ltd.; Shenzhen United Testing Technology; Shanghai Global Testing Services Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Institute of Chemical Industry Testing Co., Ltd. Buyers are advised to verify certificate scope and validity against the exact model and configuration under consideration.

Wendy

Shanghai Kaiwei Intelligent Technology (Group) Co.,LTD

+ +8613761986986

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Innovation Defender: Kaiwei Fortifies PU Gasket Dispensing Machine Brand Moat with IP & Compliance News Provided By Htnxt October 28, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.