Mizoram Fighting Corruption Through Systemic Reforms, Not Mere Words: CM Lalduhoma

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Oct 28 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that his government was committed to fighting corruption through improved systems and institutional reforms rather than mere words.

Addressing a function, organised in connection with the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, the Chief Minister called upon government employees to maintain integrity and urged the public to join hands with the government in combating corruption and malpractice.

He highlighted several reforms introduced by the government to close loopholes that enable corruption and strengthen transparency and accountability in public administration. These include the introduction of a biometric attendance system to ensure punctuality among government employees and the granting of general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he noted.

Lalduhoma said the government no longer tolerated irregular contract agreements or the wastage of public funds.“Projects had been centralised to prevent duplication and the repeated execution of unviable projects. Services under the Right to Public Services Act had been expanded, ensuring that officials delivered services within stipulated timeframes without requiring citizens to repeatedly approach government offices,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the online public grievance platform,“Mipui Aw”, through which citizens can submit complaints. He said complaints that can be resolved promptly are being addressed without delay. A Project Monitoring Committee has been constituted with carefully selected public representatives as members to ensure proper implementation and prevent irregularities.

Lalduhoma urged citizens to report substandard work wherever they encounter it in Mizoram. He said the Lokayukta had been strengthened and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) better equipped to tackle corruption.

The government has also renewed its emphasis on the Integrity Pact, disallowing contracts where the authority and the applicant have family ties or other close relationships, the Chief Minister stated.

He said that a new Financial Advisory System has been introduced, allowing departmental Secretaries to grant financial sanctions within their delegated powers without having to approach the Finance Department for every sanction.

According to the Chief Minister, the government has also recently implemented the One Department, One Bank system to facilitate the monitoring of departmental financial transactions.

The Mizoram Integrated Works Account System has also been introduced, beginning with major works departments, with the objective of phasing out the cheque system.

Lalduhoma stated that government recruitments are conducted through advertisements, and no unqualified candidates were appointed. Individuals receiving Family Pension unlawfully were asked to surrender it voluntarily. Many complied, helping the government save substantial public funds. Similar efforts are underway to take action against vehicle owners who evade taxes.

“We are not fighting corruption through words alone. We are introducing new systems and taking concrete action,” he said, emphasising that collective efforts were essential to make the fight against corruption successful.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to work together with the government to eliminate corruption from public life.

He noted that Mizoram has one of the highest conviction rates in India, reflecting the strong performance of its law enforcement agencies. He also highlighted the safety of the state's urban areas for women and children, its positive social environment and the growing number of tourist arrivals.

Lalduhoma stressed that Mizoram would make significant progress if corruption were eliminated and urged government officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity. He also called upon citizens to reject corruption and refuse to accept goods and comforts purchased with money acquired dishonestly by their parents, relatives or friends.

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed nationwide under the initiative of the Central Vigilance Commission. This year's theme is“Probity for Prosperity”. As part of the observance, students of Government Aizawl College participated in a debate. Prizes were also distributed for the debate and other competitions organised in connection with the week.