Oppn Slams 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March Questions Difference In Granting Rally Permissions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Opposition leaders on Wednesday criticised the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march ahead of the Congress' mega rally in Delhi, accusing the ruling party of undermining democratic institutions and misusing government machinery to target opposing parties.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Priyanka Chaturvedi, said democracy needed to be protected from the BJP, alleging that the party had weakened several institutions, including the Election Commission, financial institutions and investigative agencies.

“I am laughing just hearing this. Democracy needs to be saved from the Bharatiya Janata Party, given the way it is undermining every institution, whether it is the Election Commission, our financial institutions or our investigative agencies. The way the BJP has misused these institutions to form, weaken and break parties is why we are protesting to save democracy. This has become a case of the pot calling the kettle black,” she said.

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said every political party had the right to organise marches, rallies and protests, but questioned the alleged differences in the way the government and administration treated programmes organised by the ruling BJP and the Opposition.

“Any political party has the right to organise its programmes, marches, rallies and protests. However, how the government and administration treat these events is important. If it is a ruling party's programme, all arrangements are made, and government resources are used. But when it is an Opposition party's programme, numerous restrictions are imposed. The conditions imposed for Ramlila Maidan are the height of brutality,” he said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also took a swipe at the BJP's proposed march, saying the party risked inviting public ridicule by organising a programme to“save democracy”.

“Absolutely, you want to undertake a march to save democracy. Go ahead. That is a different matter that people on the streets will laugh at you. Anyway, if they want to make themselves a laughing stock, they can go ahead,” he said.

Dikshit also questioned the BJP's choice of the Red Fort as the starting point for the march, referring to the historical significance of the monument and the party's approach to Mughal history.

“I want to ask one thing: The Red Fort is a symbol of Mughal power. Why do they keep coming back to this place? According to me, the Red Fort does not even exist in the history they have presented, because they have not included the Mughals in history. So, how will they start a foot march from a monument that does not even exist? You should ask them this question as well,” he added.

NCP(SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande questioned the alleged disparity in granting permission for political rallies, asking why the BJP was allowed to organise its programmes while other groups faced restrictions.

“I am very happy that Nitin Nabin ji is holding a rally. But someone should ask him how his rally gets permission when others are not granted permission for their rallies. If you want to organise a student movement, you are not given permission. If you are the parents of Ankita Bhandari, you are not given permission. Why is permission granted only to the Bharatiya Janata Party?” he asked.

Gawande further accused the BJP of spreading anarchy and said questions needed to be raised about why those allegedly undermining democracy were being allowed to organise rallies.

“It is very important to ask this question,” he added.