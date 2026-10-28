6-Year-Old MP Boy Wins Rs 50 Lakh Toyota Fortuner With Grandmother's Rs 200 Coupon, Celebration Video Goes Viral (WATCH)
A 6-year-old child from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur has won a Toyota Fortuner worth roughly Rs 50 lakh in a fortunate draw after his grandmother bought a coupon for only Rs 200 at a Garba event. Medansh Raikwar, a resident of Seelampura, won the first prize in a lucky draw organised at Shri Sarkar Dham in Abhapuri. His win came as a surprise to the family, who had bought the coupon nearly a year earlier.
Medansh's grandmother Kiran Raikwar had attended a Garba event in Abhapuri Dham a year ago where she had purchased a fortunate draw coupon and put in the name of her grandson.
The family had been hoping to own a car for the past two years, but little did they know that the coupon would eventually bring them a Fortuner. The family went into frenzy when Medansh's name was declared as the winner in 2026. There was a great reception for the young kid with drums and jubilation when he arrived to accept the reward.
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Relatives and nearby locals also joined the family in a customary puja for blessings for the new car, congratulating Medansh on his surprise victory.
How Did Social Media React?
Medansh Raikwar's stunning victory has left many wondering how a Rs 200 lucky draw voucher transformed into a Toyota Fortuner valued roughly Rs 50 lakh. Social media users may see the incident as a reminder that sometimes, luck arrives when least expected.
One user said,“Imagine spending just Rs 200 and winning a car worth Rs 50 lakh!”
Another user commented,“The grandmother must be feeling so proud. What a memorable moment for the family!” A third individual wrote,“Their dream of owning a car finally came true in the most unexpected way.” Another user added,“Rs 200 turned into a Rs 50 lakh dream. This is truly unbelievable!”
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