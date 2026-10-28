Man Spots Tiny Yellow Dot In Dirt, Unearths Gold Nugget Worth $150,000 (WATCH)

An amateur prospector in Australia struck gold after spotting a tiny yellow speck in the red earth, uncovering a massive nugget valued at between $150,000 and $160,000, ABC News reported. The remarkable discovery, captured on video, has attracted attention online, highlighting how persistence can sometimes lead to an extraordinary find.

According to reports, the man had spent several days searching at Mount Stuart station near Tibooburra, a remote town in north-western New South Wales. His efforts had largely produced disappointing results, with discarded metal objects among his usual discoveries.

"You dig lots of rubbish... lots of lead bullets, old timer's nails, horseshoes, everything," the prospector said, describing the challenges of searching for gold.

Aussie digs up 1.2kg gold nugget the size of a potato while prospecting in the outback near Broken Hill. N News (@NoticerNews) October 26, 2026

The discovery happened when his metal detector picked up a signal in the ground. Although the initial reading was not particularly strong, he decided to investigate further. While digging through the soil, he noticed a small flash of yellow at the centre of the hole.

"It might have been on the first or second scrape I just seen this bright yellow dot in the centre of the hole," he recalled.

As he continued digging, the prospector uncovered a potato-sized gold nugget mixed with quartz. The find, subsequently nicknamed the "Tibooburra Spud", weighs approximately 1.2 kilograms. Testing revealed that it contains around 940 grams of pure gold.

The nugget's estimated value ranges from $150,000 to $160,000 based on its gold content and prevailing prices. However, the prospector believes it could fetch as much as $200,000 if sold to a private collector.

The discovery also highlights the growing interest in recreational gold prospecting. Experienced sellers of prospecting equipment say rising gold prices have encouraged more people to explore the hobby.

For the lucky prospector, what began as another routine search ended with a potentially life-changing discovery, proving that even a faint signal and a tiny yellow speck can lead to a remarkable reward.