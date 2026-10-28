WPL 2027: Mini Auction More About Planning Than Instinct, Says GG Coach Klinger

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) Gujarat Giants (GG) head coach Michael Klinger believes the WPL 2027 mini auction would be driven far more by planning than instinct, as all five franchises go in with a clear picture of how many slots they need to fill and which skill-sets they are eyeing to complete their respective squads.

GG go into the auction in Kochi with the second-biggest purse, Rs 1.25 crore, and three slots to fill. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side made the playoffs last season but lost to Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator.“If I had to sum up the auction day in a few words, by the end of the auction I'd just like to be thinking 'Oh, excited for a fantastic season.' I think we were really happy with our retentions.

“We've got a strong squad already, so the additions we have in the auction will just increase our depth, give us options for our starting eleven. But we also feel with what we've retained, we've got a really strong squad. I think in a mini auction, it's probably less instinct. I think it can be a bit more planned because exactly how many spots, probably what skill sets other teams need on their list.

“Last year in a mega auction, there definitely has to be some instinct involved because things can happen pretty quickly and a player you may have missed on, you thought you may have got, you've got to move on to the next option really quickly and or vice versa. So I think this auction is probably a bit more structured and planned,” said Klinger in a video posted on the franchise's social media handles on Wednesday.

He also said about wanting every member of the squad to be a genuine option for making it to the playing eleven.“Probably the skill sets that we just need to fill up our squad to give us options for our starting 11. Now when we have a squad of anywhere between 15 and 18, we want every person in that squad to have a chance to play or to be able to pick them in our starting 11 if we need to.

“So that's probably our main criteria and there's some really good players in this auction. Some players who are released from other teams, some new players who may get their first shot. Scouts have done a great job over the last 12 months really to identify some players who potentially some other teams aren't aware of.”

He added that the mood in the camp was relaxed ahead of the auction starting at 5:30pm.“Everyone's pretty relaxed in terms of the mood, only because I think we're pretty comfortable with where we're at the moment. I think, anything that we add to the squad is going to be high value but it also tops up the squad. So we got a good idea of what's available, what other teams are after. There's always going to be some surprise on the day.”

The fifth season of the WPL will run from January 14 to February 7, 2027, with the venues yet to be known. Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer of Adani Sportsline, which owns the franchise, said GG had only a limited shopping list due to retaining 15 players – the most by any side ahead of Wednesday's mini auction.

“I think this season is a little bit relaxed for us. We are here to only get one overseas and two domestic players. The core of giants is intact and then we have very little to do in this mini auction.

“I think the only team which will have to worry about the buildups are not the Giants. We have few options and then the buildups I think our core has been retained. So that is something which is good for us. We will look out for a few backups in the squad. I think the auction is already successful, but I think having a sizeable backup option for any squad is something a depth is more or less successful.

“Auctions are a very trickier event for any sports not only in cricket where after an auction completion, you will find each team is happy more or less. Even 70-80 percent of the execution goes through a team is generally happy and we are fortunate or lucky this time that 90 percent of our squad is already there,” he concluded.