Spain Train Crash Kills Over 10 as Toll Feared to Climb
(MENAFN) At least 10 people died Wednesday when two high-speed trains collided in central Spain, a Spanish daily reported, citing government sources who cautioned that the death toll could climb.
Preliminary information from the Transport Ministry indicates a Renfe AVE train slammed into the rear of a stationary Iryo train. Two carriages derailed and plunged down an embankment, emergency services said.
Government sources told the newspaper they feared the disaster could be “worse than Adamuz,” a reference to a January high-speed rail crash in southern Spain that killed 46 people.
The collision occurred near Urda station in Toledo province at about 8.54 am local time (0754GMT). Rail infrastructure operator Adif said both trains were serving the Madrid-Seville route, and services linking Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia were suspended.
Firefighters and medical helicopters were rushed to the scene, and the Castilla-La Mancha regional government activated its emergency response plan.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez canceled his scheduled engagements to monitor the emergency. Regional President Emiliano Garcia-Page said he was heading to the crash site, and several political parties scrapped campaign events planned for Wednesday.
The cause remains under investigation, and the number of injured has not yet been confirmed.
Preliminary information from the Transport Ministry indicates a Renfe AVE train slammed into the rear of a stationary Iryo train. Two carriages derailed and plunged down an embankment, emergency services said.
Government sources told the newspaper they feared the disaster could be “worse than Adamuz,” a reference to a January high-speed rail crash in southern Spain that killed 46 people.
The collision occurred near Urda station in Toledo province at about 8.54 am local time (0754GMT). Rail infrastructure operator Adif said both trains were serving the Madrid-Seville route, and services linking Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia were suspended.
Firefighters and medical helicopters were rushed to the scene, and the Castilla-La Mancha regional government activated its emergency response plan.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez canceled his scheduled engagements to monitor the emergency. Regional President Emiliano Garcia-Page said he was heading to the crash site, and several political parties scrapped campaign events planned for Wednesday.
The cause remains under investigation, and the number of injured has not yet been confirmed.
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